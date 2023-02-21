Backstage Morale Reportedly Waning Among Non-Wrestlers As WWE Prepares For Sale

Even as WWE business continues as usual — perhaps even better than usual — there is a feeling of uncertainty hanging over the company. That's because the promotion is being primed and ready for a sale, something brought on by the stunning and controversial return to power by Vince McMahon last month. And it appears the uncertainty of WWE's future is breeding an uneasy feeling among employees of the company.

On PWInsider Elite, Mike Johnson reported that the environment in WWE in recent weeks has begun to again feel like "walking on eggshells," a popular term used to describe the environment when McMahon was previously in charge. The catalyst for that feeling coming back was said to be McMahon's return to the company and the sale speculation, as well as other factors such as the resignation of Stephanie McMahon.

It was noted that most of this chatter hadn't come from the wrestlers themselves, but rather employees of WWE working either backstage or in the company's corporate offices in Stamford, Connecticut. While morale is said to still be better than it was during Vince McMahon's previous regime, the energy of late is described as waning, with employees fearing that many of them could lose their jobs once a sale occurs. It was also stated that some felt recent WWE front office departures were related to the feelings of uncertainty, and that those departing had "a target on their backs" due to their tenure and potential for higher premium salaries.

A sale is likely to happen sooner than later, as WWE CEO Nick Khan recently revealed that he expected the process to be completed within three months. McMahon reportedly has set WWE's selling price at $9 billion.