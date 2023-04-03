FTR Posts Photo Teasing Future Match With Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions

It's a big week for FTR, possibly even a game changing week. That's because it could be the last time fans see Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood in AEW, as they have agreed to put their careers on the line this Wednesday at "AEW Dynamite," in an AEW World Tag Team Title match with The Gunns. And just in case the worst case scenario does happen, it appears the duo are scouting potential future matchups outside of AEW.

This past Friday, Harwood posted a photo on Twitter from WrestleCon in Los Angeles, showing him and Wheeler going face to face with another tag team. That team just so happens to be the current Impact World Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey.

A potential matchup between FTR and the Bullet Club members would be a dream match for some, most notably Bey, who has expressed strong interest in facing the former belt collecting tag team champions in the past. FTR's contracts are reportedly due up soon, and while Impact hasn't been mentioned as a potential destination for them, the photo will lead to some speculation should they fall short against the Gunns on Wednesday.

In addition to the WrestleMania weekend photo, both teams had a whole lot to keep them busy, with Austin and Bey retaining their Impact Tag Titles at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United, defeating Aussie Open, TMDK, and the Motor City Machine Guns in a four-way match. While FTR wrestled no matches, they did appear at WrestleCon with a live episode of "FTR with Dax," and were seen congratulating the Lucha Brothers following their win at Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor Friday night.