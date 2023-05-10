Savio Vega Would Love To Manage Bad Bunny, Has Made Creative Pitches To WWE

WWE's Backlash in Puerto Rico over the weekend was, in many ways, a celebration of Puerto Rican wrestling and the company's Hispanic stars. Nothing exemplified that more than the singles match between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest, which featured the involvement of the LWO and Puerto Rican wrestling stars Carlito and Savio Vega.

And while the appearances of Vega and Carlito was planned as a one-off, Vega wouldn't mind if it grew into something more. Speaking with "Unscripted by Sportskeeda," Vega revealed he had talked to WWE about continuing the story, and expressed interest in serving as Bad Bunny's manager for future events.

"To be honest, I'd love to," Vega said. "This story right there has roots, has many, many roots ... If they want to do it, hey, it's there. You have many things. I already pitched something. The ball's in their court. I know what we can do. But let's see what happens."

Despite being in his late 50s, and being hospitalized just last year for an undisclosed health issue, Vega hasn't stopped working; he was back in the ring already this past January. The longtime veteran worked his most recent match in New Jersey last month, only a couple of weeks before his Backlash appearance.

Vega isn't the only one enjoying the wave of momentum coming out of Backlash, as Carlito joked days after the event that his indie bookings had jumped up significantly. Like Vega, Carlito also hasn't dismissed the possibility of working more dates with WWE in the future.

