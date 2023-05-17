Next WWE NXT PLE Reportedly Set For August Following This Month's Battleground Show

It will be a busy Memorial Day weekend for WWE NXT, which will run their Premium Live Event, Battleground, head to head against AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday, May 28. After that show, it appears it will be quite a bit before fans can enjoy a big NXT show. PWInsider reports that the next major NXT PLE will be taking place on August 12, a week after WWE SummerSlam will be held in Detroit, Michigan's Ford Field. At this time, the location or name for the event has not been locked in.