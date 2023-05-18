Bully Ray Would Love To See Roman Reigns Replicate Superstar Billy Graham Angle

This week, after battling a myriad of health issues for much of the past year, former WWE Champion Superstar Billy Graham passed away at the age of 79. And now, with a match between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins set to crown a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions, former WWE star Bully Ray believes Roman Reigns should replicate one of the late Hall of Famer's most famous moments.

"I loved when Superstar destroyed the belt," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "I would love to see Roman Reigns win the new World Heavyweight Championship and destroy that belt just the same way Superstar Billy Graham did."

Upon returning to WWE a second time in the early 1980s, Graham set his sights on then-champion Bob Backlund. While the angle would ultimately end with a loss in a match for the WWE Championship, it all began with Superstar attacking Backlund and destroying his title.

On the April 24 episode of "WWE Raw," Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed the brand new World Heavyweight Championship. Not only is it what Styles and Rollins will be fighting for on May 27, it's also a championship that will supposedly belong solely to the red brand, while Reigns, who was drafted to "WWE SmackDown," continues to stand tall at the top of the mountain as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, a distinction he's held since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 on April 3, 2022. Many have claimed this situation sets up the new title as an inferior consolation prize, and Bully Ray has already one record as saying Reigns should win it. At Night of Champions, however, Reigns will team with Solo Sikoa to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.