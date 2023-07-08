WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash On Long-Term Effects Of Wrestling Career, Taking Bumps

In the same podcast, Kevin Nash gave an update on the neck issues that he has been facing. He said that his condition has started to improve as more positive bloodwork results have come in, but there are days when his body simply cannot do what he wants it to.

"It's like me, like f***. I go in the gym, there are days, man, it's just like, 'Okay, I can't ... I did that movement two workouts ago, but for some reason that motherf***er's killing me today,' so I can't do that," he continued. Nash said that stem cell treatment has helped him in every aspect.

One bump Nash can't get over is Mick Foley flying off the Hell in a Cell. For one, he couldn't imagine how The Undertaker felt, who upon chokeslamming Foley initially thought he was dead. "I can't even imagine, even if it was for f***ing five seconds before he moved, how Mark must have felt up there," he added.

More than that, he doesn't believe competitors should ever leave the cage, harkening back to his own Hell in a Cell match against Triple H in 2003 with Foley as the special guest referee. "The psychology of a cage ... It's not leaving the cage, because that defeats the purpose of what the cage is," Nash declared.

On returning to the topic of CTE, Nash knows there's one thing Foley would've done differently if given the opportunity to play out his career again.

"The only thing I think that Mick would take back was when he was handcuffed and Rock hit him with those chair shots," he stated. "I think after the first or second one, Mick was out."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.