Mickie James Reveals Her Top 10 Most Important Women's Matches

Over the past few years, we've witnessed multiple women main-eventing WrestleManias, wearing crimson masks in Lights Out matches, and stealing the show on cards with higher-profile men's matches. The industry has come so far in the ongoing women's revolution that WWE refers to both its male and female wrestlers as "superstars" and has reportedly considered dropping "women's" from the titles to further bridge the gap.

As someone who has witnessed both extremes of women's wrestling — the divas' sideshow act and the serious main event one — Mickie James is as qualified as anyone to list out the most important matches in women's wrestling history. On a recent episode of "Busted Open," James attempted to do exactly that, breaking down each of her picks and their specific contribution to the business.

At #10, James picked the Hardcore match between Trish Stratus and Victoria from the 2002 Survivor Series pay-per-view. The match marked the first instance of a pair of women settling their bad blood through a no holds barred contest — at least in WWE. "It was the first time I really saw them doing something like that on WWF television," James said. "It was really cool to see a different type of character, with the Victoria crazy character, and going the hardcore route with the girls."

At #9, James picked the Last Woman Standing match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch from the 2018 Evolution pay-per-view. Seeing as the match occurred at WWE's first-ever all-women's pay-per-view, it bore a little more significance for James, but she remembers it more fondly for the quality of the slugfest that lasted nearly 29 minutes. "It was incredible," James admitted. "I thought it was the perfect main event-type match to have at an all-woman's pay-per-view. It was an incredible night, and it was incredible to be there — it was really powerful for women's wrestling, and they killed it."