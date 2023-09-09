WWE SmackDown 9/08/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

There's not a lot to love about Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on the "SmackDown" roster separately, but put together in this new tag team, now known as "A-Town Down Under," which is absolutely wonderful, they just make sense. Theory was floundering after no longer being Vince McMahon's pet project, and despite his high-profile encounters, it didn't seem like there was much direction for Waller on the main roster after he was called up in May. But Theory and Waller teamed together last week and even scored a win against Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, and many of us here at Wrestling Inc. were wondering if that's all we would see of the smarmy, trash-talking pair.

That thankfully didn't turn out to be the case, with the newly-minted tag team coming out to cut a promo on LA Knight before Theory's match against him. Knight ran them down with various insults, but both Theory and Waller held their own against a formidable opponent. Their heel work just meshes so well together, and as Waller mentioned in the promo, they are the only undefeated tag team in WWE right now! In a company where many teams are just thrown together for no reason, these two young heels with no direction being paired together actually does make a ton of sense to me. They just seem so similar. They vibe well, as the kids say these days.

With the knowledge that John Cena plans to stay around "SmackDown" for a few months as the Hollywood writers' strike trudges on, and with Cena endorsing Knight after being the special guest referee in his match against The Miz at Payback, it's possible we might see a Theory and Waller vs. Knight and Cena match, which I don't necessarily hate at all. Do I think Theory and Waller will win tag team gold? Absolutely not. But I do I think they can be a really fun heel tag team with some great segments, and be the guys we love to hate for awhile on the blue brand.