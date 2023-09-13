Mercedes Mone Quotes Edge's WWE Theme Music As Rumors Swirl That Both Are AEW-Bound

Though he has tried to play coy regarding his future in or out of WWE, speculation has continued to fly regarding what is next for Edge, and whether AEW could be a potential destination. And that speculation ramped up on Wednesday when a report suggested that "The Rated R Superstar" had been removed from WWE's internal roster.

Interestingly, not long before that, Mercedes Mone also seemed to suggest that she knew something about Edge that others didn't. Taking to Twitter, Mone could be seen quoting Edge's WWE theme song, "Metalingus" by Alter Bridge, seemingly unprompted. Whether or not Mone's tweet was a hint regarding Edge's departure from WWE for AEW, or was completely coincidental, remains to be seen.

On this day, I see clearly.

— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) September 13, 2023

Mone's tweet does come at a time when she is also being linked with AEW, albeit a bit more directly. The former six-time WWE Women's Champion and IWGP Women's Champion appeared at AEW All In a few weeks ago, being shown several times throughout the show watching the action. AEW owner Tony Khan would later indicate that there were plans to use Mone on the show had she been available, while reports in June suggested Mone had been earmarked for AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door prior to her recent ankle injury.

All In was Mone's first appearance on camera at a wrestling event since NJPW Resurgence in May, when she was injured taking on Willow Nightingale to become the inaugural New Japan Strong Women's Champion. No timetable has been provided for Mone's return to the ring, and it remains unclear if she is still contracted to Bushiroad, with whom she signed a short extension back in the spring.