WWE Raw 9/18/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

In addition to it coming in a fantastic match, Becky Lynch becoming "NXT" Women's Champion with a win over Tiffany Stratton on last week's "NXT" just made all kinds of sense. From a business perspective to continue to draw more eyes to Tuesdays, to Lynch joining an exclusive club as the sixth Grand Slam Champion in WWE history, and to put "The Man" in a position to elevate younger stars – likely whoever is pegged to as the next face of the "NXT" Women's Division, there isn't a lot in the way of legs to stand on in terms of arguing the title switch – assuming we're moving that story forward that is, which I'll get to.

Tonight's follow-up - an open challenge from Lynch - however, fell flat when it was answered by Natalya, with the crowd echoing as much. Look, Nattie is beyond great, an all-timer as far as I'm concerned. But just about everything about this was a flop. What wasn't? Nattie's intensity in approaching the ring and calling Lynch a "hypocritical ginger witch" was a plus, if only because I've never heard that word combo before. What was, though, was a lot.

For starters, Natalya's reasoning for bestowing that unique moniker on the champ was because of her penchant for taking away opportunities from younger talent. Well, what the hell was this then? Not that the blame here goes to Nattie, by any means. (And uh oh, we heard of potential last-minute changes to tonight's "Raw," possibly including Tegan Nox challenging Lynch instead, which would have erased this part of the problem and saved me some keystrokes.) But in character, to blame Lynch for holding younger talent down and then effectively doing the same yourself tells me that unfortunately, Nattie's not going to halt running in circles anytime soon. The fact that she sat in the corner looking bewildered after a loss harkened back to her "looking to find herself" bit that didn't really take either.

Natalya's gotta find something that'll stick at some point. Maybe aligning herself for a time with a heel up-and-comer (Stratton?) only to split with that whomever and riding that until the wheels fall off would do some good.

But since Becky announced she'll be back on "NXT" tomorrow night, I'm sure we'll get another interaction with Stratton there. Hopefully, that's not it. Hopefully, someone else will enter the fray as well. If not, this wasted segment will be compounded by yet another in just a day's time.