Backstage Update On Free Agent Talent Reportedly Backstage At TNA Tapings

While AEW and WWE have been the promotions many have expected to be active in the ever-growing pool of wrestlers hitting the free agency market in 2024, the most aggressive promotion so far has been TNA. The revamped promotion has already brought in names such as Nic Nemeth, Ash By Elegence, and AJ Francis into their ranks, and they may only just be getting started.

Fightful Select reports that former AEW and WWE star Shawn Spears was spotted backstage at a TNA TV taping, having shown up this past weekend when the promotion ran shows in Orlando, Florida. While Spears lives in Orlando and may have just been visiting, those at the tapings noted that Spears could be seen talking for almost 20 minutes with TNA President Scott D'Amore during the show.

Spears becomes the latest name on the open market to be spotted backstage at TNA. Former WWE stars Mace and Mansoor, along with independent wrestler Alex Zayne, had all been at TNA's TV tapings in Las Vegas earlier in the week, and though none of the three worked the tapings, all were expected to meet with TNA higher-ups. Former WWE Killian Dain, working under the name Big Damo, also debuted during these tapings, working a singles match against Eric Young.

While TNA has been looking to bring in new faces, they've also said goodbye to some of their top stars in the last few weeks. That includes Deonna Purrazzo, who left TNA to join AEW at the start of the year, and Trinity, who is expected to rejoin WWE after dropping the TNA Knockouts Championship to Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill.