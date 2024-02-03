WWE SmackDown 2/2/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I won't lie. I had my reservations about Bayley being a babyface again at first given how her "Hugger" character ultimately played out. However, all of my worries instantly dissipated tonight when she showed just how talented she truly is in her in-ring segment with Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY.

We all knew that the split was inevitably coming, but the way that it happened was so much better than I ever could have anticipated. From top to bottom, this entire segment was perfect and had everything you could want –- from emotion to intrigue, and even a little bit of suspense. Not only did Bayley catch Asuka, Sane, and SKY mocking her earlier in the night backstage, but she caught them doing the same thing in the ring as she looked to reveal her WrestleMania 40 opponent. When the time came that she revealed that she understood every word they were saying the whole time, the way all four women played off each other and their reactions were perfect. Just when I thought that it couldn't get any better, WWE decided to switch things up a little bit and have Bayley fight back with a pipe when Asuka, Sane, and SKY blindsided her instead of simply leaving her laid out and ending the segment there, wrapping things up in a nice little bow by having her select SKY as her WrestleMania opponent.

The absence of Dakota Kai made things all the more intriguing, as it makes you wonder where her loyalties will lie once she comes back. On the one hand, she's gotten pretty close to Sane, Asuka, and SKY over the course of the past few months, but on the other hand, Bayley has had her back since day one and brought her back into the company. All this goes to say that it adds another interesting and dynamic element to a story that both of those words encapsulate.

Written by Olivia Quinlan