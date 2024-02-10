WWE SmackDown 2/9/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I think it's fair to say the wrestling community is ... divided ... in its response to the Cody Rhodes/Roman Reigns/The Rock angle that played out at Thursday's WrestleMania Kickoff event. Personally, I thought it was an extremely well-done course correction that made its hay by expertly walking the line between fiction and reality — in other words, by doing one of things wrestling, as a medium, is best at doing. Oh, the fanbase has decided to support Cody and treat Rock like the heel? Make Rock the heel. Easy.

Similarly, I thought Triple H did a good job continuing to walk that line Friday night. Oh, the dirtsheet reports seem to indicate there's a power struggle going on backstage between Triple H and The Rock? Build a power struggle between Triple H and The Rock into your story. Easy. Wrestling fans have a long history of enjoying stories that heavily involve authority figures (which, as an aside, makes AEW's stubborn lack of on-screen authority figures baffling to me) so I think people are going to enjoy Triple H being on TV more, and I can't deny the appeal of hearing him affirm Cody as the WrestleMania main eventer against Roman while suggesting certain people don't "know their role" and flat-out saying "It doesn't matter what you think."

Here's the only problem: I don't actually care.

I can recognize an effective segment when I see it. That doesn't make it any easier to listen to the Charlotte crowd start up a "Triple H" chat, considering his likely role in the Janel Grant scandal, something I refuse to let WWE distract me away from with all this Cody/Rock stuff. And it's important to keep in mind that distracting us from the Janel Grant scandal (not to mention everything else Vince McMahon has been accused of doing over the last 30 years, and the things he will likely be accused of doing in the future) is very much at the forefront of WWE's mind right now.

I'm not saying you can't enjoy the product. This was a very good episode of "SmackDown," and I'm going to do my best to enjoy WrestleMania season along with everyone else. But you don't get to bring Paul Levesque out to the ring right now without me being a buzzkill and reminding everyone that he (a) almost certainly knew about at least some of the horrific things contained in the Janel Grant lawsuit, and (b) could very well be in the Janel Grant lawsuit despite the fact that he isn't explicitly named. If either of those things are true, he has to be removed from his position and suffer the appropriate consequences, and the fact that he's done a decent job pivoting the Cody Rhodes storyline doesn't change that.

Written by Miles Schneiderman