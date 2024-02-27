Tony Khan Offers Perspective On AEW's Future

AEW has seen its fair share of major successes since its inception in 2019. From selling out its first United Kingdom pay-per-view to scoring hot free agents like Will Ospreay and, potentially, Mercedes Mone to signing legends like Sting and Ric Flair to a recent stretch of strong ratings for its shows, Tony Khan's company has proven its staying power as the only major competitor to WWE's worldwide dominance. As AEW approaches the fifth anniversary of its first show, the original Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, Khan spoke with GV Wire to discuss the company's future. Khan said he hopes AEW can continue to grow and thrive in the current wrestling climate.

"I think in five years we'll be coming up on that 10-year anniversary and I think as we approach our 10-year anniversary, we can hopefully continue to grow, expand," Khan said. "Last year we had our debut in England which was a record-setting show with over 81,000 tickets sold at Wembley Stadium and I hope we can continue to grow, hit milestones, and make fans all over the world really happy about pro wrestling."

AEW continues to look to make history this weekend with its Revolution pay-per-view, emanating from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The event will be Sting's final match. "The Icon" could retire a champion, as he will be defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Darby Allin, taking on the newly-heel Young Bucks. Elsewhere on the show, Ospreay will make his full-time AEW debut after leaving NJPW, when he takes on Konosuke Takeshita. AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will defend his title against "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland, and AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will defend against former best friend Deonna Purrazzo.