AEW Revolution 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Unless you count Dante Martin almost killing himself at least three times, or Jake "The Snake" Roberts just kind of standing there at ringside, the thrown-together, eight-man, "All-Star" scramble match didn't do much to get any business done whatsoever. Sure, Wardlow won, earning himself a future world title shot, so that's a thing, but since we've already been told about 400 times since Adam Cole was revealed as The Devil (remember the whole Devil thing?) that Wardlow will eventually be winning the AEW World Championship only to hand it right over to Cole, we kind of already accepted that as an eventuality. Plus, you can't say that sort of thing and not ultimately pay it off. And AEW always pays things off in a fulfilling manner, right? Right.

Beyond all that, what was the point of HOOK's superhuman performance against Samoa Joe not all that long ago if he wasn't going to go on this dominant streak and win, oh, I don't know, matches like this with a bunch of gigantors? And why is Chris Jericho in this match? Because he needs to earn a guaranteed title shot at this point? He barely got through his tilt with Aquaman III (or whoever) last week on "Dynamite." And what did this do for someone like Powerhouse Hobbs, who could really use a little boost since he could probably make something out of it at this stage of his career. And why isn't Lance Archer more of a threat by now? And Brian Cage had cool Sting facepaint on so that's a plus. And Magnus ... I can't muster a single word there.

Worst of all, this match ate up nearly 16 valuable minutes of time in accomplishing its nothing while the rest of this card (which was pretty damn good overall, by the way) seemed a bit rushed in between matches (where valuable story-building could be utilized) and let's not forget that this company, that loves announcing its Wednesday night overruns more than most people do breathing, ended up ABRUPTLY CUTTING OFF STING FOLLOWING HIS LAST MATCH EVER.

We didn't need 11 matches. 10 would have still been too many, but subtracting this one would have been about as big a get via addition by subtraction as possible.

Written by Jon Jordan