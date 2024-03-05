WWE RAW 3/4/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Monday night, Liv Morgan dedicated the San Antonio stop on her revenge tour to Becky Lynch. Everything after that was magnificent.

Morgan gave Lynch her receipt by interfering in a match between Lynch and Nia Jax, causing a disqualification. After temporarily taking Jax out with a diving elbow strike, she rolled into the ring to verbally berate an exhausted and despairing Lynch. Of course, "The Man" did not take kindly to Morgan's taunts, and both women were nose-to-nose in a violent argument. Only the insane power of a much-improved-since-Elimination-Chamber Jax separated the two, and the segment ended in single-handed annihilation (pun fully intended).

Having Lynch confront the fact that her actions have collateral damage is a way to make her TV presence more interesting before WrestleMania, and I wish we saw more nuanced babyfaces on television. Sure, a babyface may have legitimate and noble reasons for engaging in violence, but there are often unintended victims of that violence. Think about any time a fight has ended in an unsatisfying way because of outside interference from someone involved in a feud with one of the in-ring performers. The person uninvolved in that feud is often robbed of any catharsis or momentum. That is obviously not the most honorable thing to do, but usually, a babyface will not be held accountable for these actions. It's sort of like a superhero causing millions of dollars in collateral damage, and seeing no bill for it. It's a bit unrealistic when you really look into it, and I'm glad that we're seeing that even the company's biggest female babyface can be held accountable. If anything, this is definitely more preferable than seeing the same "I'm "The Man"" promo week-in and week-out before she meets Ripley in Philadelphia.

We also have to talk about Morgan. Back when Morgan lost to Ronda Rousey, there were whisperings of a more unhinged version of Morgan in the works. For a time, it seemed like Morgan was going off the deep end, and it looked to be a promising gimmick. However, she started to team with Raquel Rodriguez, and any hopes of a tweener Morgan were sufficiently dashed. When she returned, she still lacked that killer instinct that she was hinting at during the loss of her "Smackdown" Women's Championship. Now, while she doesn't quite have that disturbed touch to her, Morgan is proving herself to be a formidable tough girl on the roster, who is just as scrappy — if not more — than Lynch was at the height of her 2019, pre-WrestleMania 35 run. You can just feel how confident Morgan is now in her character work, and she is putting in the work to improve her craft week after week. The sky's the limit for Morgan, and if you don't like it, you can cry about it.

I usually don't have lavish praise for Jax, but I can absolutely commend the improvement she's exhibited after her match with Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber. She just feels so much more serious as a competitor now — before, she was on Omos-levels of "big competitor hit hard" booking. Now, she feels more like a ruthless predator who is sadistic in her punishment. Like Morgan, you can see her getting more and more comfortable in her sassiness and mean girl ruthlessness. Jax might not be your favorite, but her improvement is visible and it is welcomed.

This segment was great for everyone involved. Having Lynch face the repercussions of her actions added another layer of nuance to her character. It felt so good to see Morgan tap into a more sinister and violent character, instead of a happy-go-lucky Barbie with tears made of glitter. It's reassuring Jax's booking has not taken a hit after her loss to Ripley. Whether or not this leads to a multi-woman match at WrestleMania, as I'm sure some of you may be speculating, I just want to applaud the women's division for, once again, outshining the men. The girls are fighting, and it is awesome.

