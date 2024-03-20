What These Iconic Wrestlers' Final Matches Were Really Like

Like all things, pro wrestling careers have beginnings and endings. Not every wrestler gets the chance to choose how they'd like to go out, but on occasion, some of the greats get the opportunity to hang up their boots with pride. These swansongs are often some of the year's biggest matches and are accompanied by intense emotion and thrilling callbacks to the wrestler's greatest moments.

Recently, one of the most recognizable wrestlers and arguably the biggest star to walk out of WCW, Sting, hung up his boots after nearly 40 years in the industry. The final match included an interesting reference to his past, and unlike many of the other entries on this list, "The Icon" went out on top and retired as a champion. His final match seemed to treat him with dignity and allowed him enough time to say farewell. However, not all final matches were as well received as Sting's, and even one of his closest friends had a bout that many would rather forget.

Another man who accompanied "The Icon" to the end, Ric Flair, had what many recall as one of the most emotional retirement matches — even though he'd essentially undo it a few years later in his controversial "Ric Flair's Last Match" event. However, Flair and Sting aren't the only two who have called it quits in the ring, and their farewells were far better put together than some of the others on this list.