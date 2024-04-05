Five Hot Takes From The Week In Wrestling: What We Wish Had Happened & More (4/4/2024)

Ever since Ricochet made his most recent return to WWE programming, he has been white-hot. He is on a four-match winning streak, having blown through The Judgement Day's JD McDonagh and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio this past month on "WWE Raw".

Honestly? Let him continue his undefeated streak. Ricochet is ready for a revival.

I'm not saying this just because he's won four matches in a row — while it is impressive, it is not the entire reason that I am begging for a Ricochet dominance era. Ricochet has improved so much in his overall presentation since he's been back. No longer is he stumbling over his words like a kid trying to sound cool amongst a bunch of his older colleagues. No longer does awkwardness roll off of him in waves, no longer is he treated as the butt of bald jokes. Ricochet has come back with a cool and confident swagger to him, not unlike Jade Cargill's brand of silent self-assuredness. The Ricochet of the past would not have even dreamed about taunting The Judgement Day to send Finn Balor, Damien Priest, or even "Mami" Rhea Ripley, but he said so with smooth confidence just two weeks ago on an episode of "Raw Talk". Ricochet has made leaps and bounds with his character and mic skills, which was the most significant thing keeping him back. Now that he's gained some newfound confidence on the microphone, the sky's the limit for Ricochet.

Literally, the sky's the limit. I don't need to remind you of Ricochet's incredible high-flying skills, but I would be remiss if I didn't bring up his incredible performances against McDonagh, Mysterio, and even Ivar. Ricochet has an incredible ability to show up and show out with anybody he works with. This flexibility is vital, because there are some feuds and some matches where two people just aren't compatible in the ring. Whether that's personal beef, differences in size, incompatible styles — there are feuds that just aren't good because the in-ring performance is not there. With Ricochet, however, he has shown us not just these past few weeks, but his entire career that he can hang with anybody in the ring. That kind of flexibility is an incredible talent, and it is a shame that it has not been taken advantage of. With how talented he is not just on his own, but as a supporting actor to whoever he's working with, he should be on as many pay-per-view cards as he wants.

Between his improved microphone skills and his consistently top-notch in-ring performances, there is no legitimate reason to not push Ricochet to the moon. To omit him from the WrestleMania card is a travesty — to place him in a Battle Royal where his talents are drowned out by the cacophony of several other men for a majority of the match is even worse. Even if the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale wasn't on just on Friday night, and was on the WrestleMania card where it belongs (rant for another day), Ricochet deserves more than just a Battle Royale spot. Ricochet is showing us that he can hang with the most dominant faction on Monday nights, so let him hang! Let him hang with everyone else on the Monday night roster — let that man jump and reach as high as he can, because with his current performance both in and out of the ring, he is showing us that he is more than capable of doing so. Ricochet himself told Jackie Redmond that he thrives when he has a disadvantage. Imagine how great Ricochet will be when he has the upper hand.

Written by Angeline Phu