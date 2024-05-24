These Retired Wrestlers Are Completely Unrecognizable Now

Father Time waits for no one. In professional wrestling, that adage holds up well being the layperson's standards. From the grueling travel schedule to the wear-and-tear these athletes put on their bodies to some poor life choices in many cases, the side effects aren't just reserved for the joints and muscles. Physical appearances change over time as well.

Advertisement

Of course, that's unavoidable for just about anyone on the planet (well, maybe not Tom Cruise). However, with pro wrestlers, sometimes as the years go on, they can go from not being able to walk around in public without being recognized to taking on the visage of your average person before too long.

In some of these cases, longtime fans will see a relatively familiar face and think, "Oh, so-and-so got a little older just like the rest of us." In others, the response might be more along the lines of, "Wow, he doesn't look anything like I remember." And in at least one of our subjects here, we'll be able to wonder just why in the world he's wearing a turkey suit. Whatever the case may be, all in the name of fun and nostalgia, please enjoy a walk down memory lane as we explore nine gentlemen who look rather different these days.

Advertisement