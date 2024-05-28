WWE Fans Think They Saw Alexa Bliss Backstage On Raw, She Remains Coy On Social Media

WWE fan speculation is running wild amidst various QR code reveals and teases for the seemingly upcoming debut of the "Wyatt 6" faction, featuring the late Bray Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas resuming his role of Uncle Howdy, and now, fans believe they saw another potential member of the faction backstage during "WWE Raw." The episode featured a segment with Sheamus walking through the backstage area, and eagle-eyed fans on social media believe they spotted Alexa Bliss, who has been had time off from the company due to maternity leave.

Advertisement

Fans took to X to post their new theories as well as screenshots of the segment. A blonde woman wearing a black top and black and white striped pants can be seen in the background of the shot when "The Celtic Warrior" walks past to make his way to the ring. Bliss herself responded to the social media sleuthing, by posting a GIF of Mariah Carey infamously saying, "I don't know her." Another fan replied to the former follower of "The Fiend" with a seemingly enhanced image of the woman seen backstage.

nope we saw you in 8k😂 pic.twitter.com/0PnFSvZIZ4 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) May 28, 2024

Bliss was last seen in WWE when she competed at the 2023 Royal Rumble in a losing effort for the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. She announced her pregnancy at the end of May that year, calling it a "total surprise." She and husband singer Ryan Cabrera welcomed their daughter to the world in November. Bliss has been rumored to be part of the Wyatt 6 following her work with Wyatt in the past, which she has said was the most fun she's had in her career. Bliss and Wyatt were paired up in the company prior to Wyatt's release in July 2021. The duo most notably feuded with Randy Orton, which culminated in a match at WrestleMania 37.

Advertisement