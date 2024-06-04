Backstage Report On Another WWE Contract Expiring In August

In a year already full of movement and big time free agents, a boatload of WWE contracts have all suddenly come due at the same time. While WWE was able to secure Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre to long-term extensions, they've been unable to do the same with stars like Becky Lynch, who entered the free agent market when her deal expired Saturday, though those in WWE expect her to return. Barring changes, she may be followed by Natalya, Chad Gable, Ricochet, and Angel Garza, who's deals are also set to expire within the next several months.

Now, yet another name can be added to the list. Fightful Select reports that Humberto Carillo, Garza's cousin, is also set to become a free agent on August 1, the same day Garza's contract is up. Similar to his cousin, WWE is interested in retaining Carillo, and the two sides have been in negotiations, with an offer believed to have been made to the 28-year-old luchador.

A member of the legendary Garza family, which included his uncle, former AAA, CMLL, WCW, and WWE performer Hector Garza, Carillo first gained notoriety as the masked luchador Ultimo Ninja, competing under that name from 2012 to 2018 while working for promotions such as The Crash, MLW, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. He was signed to WWE in 2018, unmasked, and began performing under his real name, meaning he could continue to perform as Humberto Carillo should he decide to leave the promotion.

Carillo and Garza began teaming in WWE back in 2021, using the name Los Lotharios. The duo recently joined Santos Escobar's stable Legado del Fantasma, replacing former members Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde; they were last seen on the May 17 episode of "SmackDown," losing to #DIY.