Drew McIntyre Explains How Photo With AEW's Jack Perry Happened

It's no secret that Drew McIntyre has done everything in his power to get under CM Punk's skin during their long rivalry, from mocking Punk's injury to stealing Punk's bracelet. But perhaps the farthest McIntyre has gone to try and ruffle Punk's feathers was when he posted a photo of himself with AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry, the same man who got into an altercation with Punk last August, which led to Punk being fired from AEW.

Though McIntyre would later delete his post with Perry, the encounter is remembered well enough that McIntyre was asked about it during a recent appearance on the "Gorilla Position." And to hear McIntyre tell the story, him and Perry meeting up was entirely by chance.

"[We were] on the same flight, he was just right in front of me," McIntyre said. "I had a chat with him. Lovely lad. His girlfriend's [Anna Jay] really nice. [We were] flying to LA, and I said 'We should take a picture together. We're both wrestlers. I'll put it on the internet, give you a little rub.' And people reacted crazy. That internet."

That photo, along with the bracelet, may have served as enough motivation for Punk to finally even the odds with McIntyre, who finally lost to his rival this past Saturday at Bash in Berlin in a four corner strap match. It remains to be seen if Punk's win puts an end to the rivalry.

As for Perry, the TNT Champion retained his title against Darby Allin in a Coffin Match at All In last week, followed by him attacking AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson on "AEW Dynamite." The attack has led to Perry vs. Danielson being announced for AEW All Out this weekend, coincidentally in Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

