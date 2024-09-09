Whatever Happened To WWE Diva Trish Stratus?
Trish Stratus is one of the most iconic women in WWE history, earning her spot in the company's Hall of Fame with seven championships and memorable feuds with the likes of Lita, Mickie James, Chris Jericho, and more. Stratus started out as a fitness model while studying to become a doctor, and ended up blazing trails for women in the ring for years to come with her decades-long career.
Stratus debuted as a heel on a March 2000 on an episode of "WWE Sunday Night Heat," alongside Test and Prince Albert, becoming their valet before taking bumps in the ring herself. She made her in-ring debut that June on "SmackDown," winning a tag team match with Test and Albert against Lita and the Hardy Boyz. It was then that Stratus started her career-long feud with real-life best friend Lita. The two women went on to make history together, such as main eventing "WWE Raw" in December 2004. Stratus won her first WWE Women's Championship at Survivor Series 2001, defeating five other women in a six-pack challenge. However, Stratus' career at that point came full circle when she defeated Lita in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada in September 2006, winning her final Women's Championship and retiring as champion.
Since her official retirement in 2006 after defeating her best friend, Stratus has remained busy. She's gotten married and had a child, while jumping into multiple business ventures in the health and wellness fields. She's taken her good looks and talent to Hollywood, but of course, hasn't managed to stay out of the ring for too long.
Trish Stratus' business ventures
After Trish Stratus left WWE, she ventured into the health, wellness, and fitness world as an entrepreneur. She launched her own website, trishstratus.com, which is still active today, and focuses on a variety of subjects, including "nuTRISHion," where she shares her favorite recipes. One of her biggest ventures into business was with Stratusphere yoga, in which she launched her own line of yoga workouts on DVD.
In addition to DVDs, Stratus also sells yoga gear, such as mats and blocks, on her website. She even went as far as opening her own yoga studio in 2008 in Toronto. Stratusphere yoga studio was billed as the largest eco-friendly studio in Canada and was awarded Top Choice Awards' Best New Business accolade in 2009, and Stratus herself won the award for Business Woman of the Year in 2010. The yoga studio closed in March 2015, but the workout DVDs continue to be available on other sites like Amazon and her own site.
On top of selling her workout gear and DVDs, Stratus' online shop features a variety of memorabilia, like Funko Pop! vinyl characters, championship belts, and action figures, some of which fans can purchase autographed. She's also ventured in to more obscure things in business, like teaming with a Canadian sock brand SOXOS for the holidays in 2023. Despite everything she does, Stratus' website continues to be the hub where fans can get their fill of Stratusfaction from workout tips to WWE clips.
Trish Stratus moved on to film and television
While she was already a television star from years of wrestling in WWE, Trish Stratus dove further into the Hollywood world after leaving the wrestling sphere. Her biggest role since leaving the company was arguably as a judge on "Canada's Got Talent," where she appeared alongside Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, and Kardinal Offishall. Before that role, Stratus hosted "Stratusphere" on the Travel + Escape channel in 2008. The show followed the former WWE star as she visited different spots around to world to take part in their local sports and other adventures. The 10-episode series saw Stratus do everything from racing reindeers in Norway to learning an ancient martial art in India.
Elsewhere, she appeared in episodes of "Mad TV" between 2003 and 2004 while still with WWE. She also worked as a trainer for "WWE Tough Enough" during its 2011 season and in 2020, she lent her voice to a character in the animated series "Corner Gas Animated."
She also forayed into the film world post-WWE, making her acting debut in an independent Canadian movie called "Bail Enforcers," where she played a bounty hunter. The movie was released in April 2011 at a film festival for action movies, then became available on DVD. Stratus also acted in a holiday film titled "Christmas in Rockwell," which was released during the holidays in 2022.
Trish Stratus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame
Trish Stratus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2013 class, and Stephanie McMahon was the woman she chose to induct her. Stratus inducted her best friend Lita into the Hall of Fame the following year. Prior to her induction and even after, Stratus hadn't completely left the ring, as she made sporadic appearances in WWE. Stratus got back in the ring in 2008 on an episode of "Raw," where she teamed with John Cena to defeat Santino Marella and Beth Phoenix. Stratus appeared in a big celebrity match at WrestleMania 28 alongside Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi of "Jersey Shore" fame, as well as John Morrison.
Stratus was honored with some of the other greatest women in WWE history during the "Raw" 25 year anniversary episode in January 2018. Not even a week later, she entered the first-ever all-women's Royal Rumble match at number 30, scoring three eliminations. She also made history by wrestling on WWE's first-ever all-women's premium live event, WWE Evolution, alongside Lita against Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox. She was also interrupted by Charlotte Flair during an episode of "WWE SmackDown" in July 2019, and they faced off at SummerSlam that year. Stratus tapped out to Flair, losing the match, and wouldn't been seen in WWE again for around three years.
Trish Stratus returned to WWE
When Trish Stratus appeared in WWE again for the first time after three years, it was for a full-time return. After initially returning in August of 2022 for a surprise, Stratus then appeared in February 2023 to help Lita and Becky Lynch defeat Damage CNTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. She then teamed up with Lynch and Lita to take on Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in a six-woman tag match at WrestleMania 39, and appeared on every episode of "Raw" prior to WrestleMania to help build to the match.
Following the event, Stratus teamed with Lynch in an injured Lita's place to defend the belts, then turned heel and attacked Lynch following their defeat, leading to a feud between the two that led to match at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. During their feud, Stratus leaned in to the influence she had on women's wrestling and the business overall, having paved the way for performers like Lynch, coining the phrase "Thank you, Trish." Stratus beat Lynch at the event, with the help of Zoey Stark, leading to a team-up between the two. All three women competed in the Money in the Bank ladder match in London, where Stratus and Stark prevented Lynch from winning.
Stratus and Lynch had a singles match that ended in a count out, and the two went on to a steel cage match at WWE Payback 2023, Stratus' first ever match with that stipulation. Lynch defeated the WWE Hall of Famer in the match, then Stark turned on the Hall of Famer, ending Stratus' full-time with the company.
Trish Stratus' legacy contines
She's had a lengthy, successful career both in and outside of the ring, but Trish Stratus doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon, if her most recent run between the ropes tells fans anything. When it comes to her personal life, she married bodybuilder and professional yoga instructor Ron Fisico in 2006 and the pair have two children together.
Stratus is still appearing at conventions, and even launched her own signing event titled the "Bad Girl Tour," which started in 2023 and will continue through the end of 2024, with the last scheduled date in November in Tampa, Florida. Stratus was recently honored with her own television special, which aired as the season finale of "Biography: WWE Legends."
In most recent WWE news, Stratus was removed from the current roster page on the company's official website. Her profile was moved to the Hall of Fame section. Stratus has not been seen in the ring since her match against Becky Lynch at Payback, but she has appeared on WWE television since, as she hosted Money in the Bank in Toronto and introduced John Cena, who then announced his own retirement tour. Stratus was interviewed by Cathy Kelley and asked if she would return to WWE again in the future and gave pause before answering, "You just never know," leaving the door open for her to deliver more Stratusfaction. It remains to be seen if Stratus will return to the squared circle, but it seems that she keeps busy away from wrestling. However, WWE fans would undoubtedly love to see her step back into the ring.