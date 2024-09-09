Whatever Happened To WWE Diva Trish Stratus?

Trish Stratus is one of the most iconic women in WWE history, earning her spot in the company's Hall of Fame with seven championships and memorable feuds with the likes of Lita, Mickie James, Chris Jericho, and more. Stratus started out as a fitness model while studying to become a doctor, and ended up blazing trails for women in the ring for years to come with her decades-long career.

Stratus debuted as a heel on a March 2000 on an episode of "WWE Sunday Night Heat," alongside Test and Prince Albert, becoming their valet before taking bumps in the ring herself. She made her in-ring debut that June on "SmackDown," winning a tag team match with Test and Albert against Lita and the Hardy Boyz. It was then that Stratus started her career-long feud with real-life best friend Lita. The two women went on to make history together, such as main eventing "WWE Raw" in December 2004. Stratus won her first WWE Women's Championship at Survivor Series 2001, defeating five other women in a six-pack challenge. However, Stratus' career at that point came full circle when she defeated Lita in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada in September 2006, winning her final Women's Championship and retiring as champion.

Since her official retirement in 2006 after defeating her best friend, Stratus has remained busy. She's gotten married and had a child, while jumping into multiple business ventures in the health and wellness fields. She's taken her good looks and talent to Hollywood, but of course, hasn't managed to stay out of the ring for too long.