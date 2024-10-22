WWE RAW 10/21/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Does it not feel like "WWE Raw" has no discernible direction for the World Heavyweight Championship?

Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER have been giving the typical promos for their upcoming bout in recent weeks, and at one point it looked like Bron Breakker might have been looking at stepping up a level after losing the Intercontinental title. Alas, Breakker recaptured the title this week — in a match and angle I particularly enjoyed, to be fair — and he will presumably stay away from the world title picture for the foreseeable (Unless he goes on an Ultimate Warrior run, that would be cool). With that, there is no one that has been built to even have an interest in the title, the brand's supposed top title, because GUNTHER is wrapped up with Cody. The weeks leading into Saudi shows often start to feel like they're ignoring the rules they set out for the sake of putting on matches bespoke for sportwashing, but it's not great for the brand as a purported exclusive show that doesn't have anyone on its roster with their eyes on the title.

There is, admittedly and at least on paper, quite a bit going on for "WWE Raw" at the moment, but all except as it pertains to the world title. In every other division it is clear that the competitors want its respective title, but it seems especially lately that everyone working the men's singles pool wants to fight a grudge match (understandable) or pursue the Intercontinental title. There is a palpable vacuum in the main event picture of the brand, and it's such an easy fix. The difference between a championship and a prop in wrestling is often disputed, with the lines blurred by the ones who are supposed to book it. Just make it matter; give someone lines about wanting to at least face GUNTHER. Or, conversely, put over the fact that there is a sense of fear over facing "The Ring General." And either kill the brand split entirely or focus on making brand-exclusive storylines for the brand-exclusive titles. It's simply a case of picking a direction and sticking with it, rather than dotting about like a house fly on acid.

Honorable mention: I know Damian Priest is currently on a path to re-capturing the World title storyline. While that is what I mean in the sense of building a credible challenger and it's welcome, there is obviously the fact that Finn Balor at least wants to revisit their feud (only to be shut down by Adam Pearce) and the idea that beyond those that have already held the one-year-old title. There should be a division built around the title, and at the moment it's unclear who that would consist of outside of former holders.

Written by Max Everett