WWE RAW 10/21/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s weekly review of "WWE Raw," the show that's back to having The Bloodline screw Jey Uso out of singles titles, just like old times! Here at WINC, our staff have some pretty strong opinions on the Jey/Bloodline angle, as well as Bronson Reed vs. Seth Rollins being added to Crown Jewel, Damage CTRL feuding heavily with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, and the very different returns of Lillian Garcia and The Wyatt Sicks.
Despite the two-hour "Raw," we don't quite cover everything (sorry, LWO vs. American Made) but if you need further details you can always go check out our "Raw" results page. If you choose to stay here and read further, it's because you want to hear what we thought about this week's offering from the red brand. Here are three things we hated and three things we loved about the 10/21/24 episode of "WWE Raw."
Loved: Bronson Reed finally gets a singles match on a PLE stage
Bronson Reed has wrestled on precisely five WWE premium live events. These include the 2023 Elimination Chamber match, the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, a SummerSlam battle royal, and a pair of triple threat midcard title matches. One of those, which came the last time WWE went to Saudi Arabia, saw Reed as more or less a third wheel in the feud between Chad Gable and Sami Zayn; he was a more direct player in the other one, but that one also happened 18 months ago. Reed has been waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more for a feud, a storyline, anything to justify an actual PLE singles match showcase, and at Crown Jewel, he finally gets it.
It's even more of an accomplishment considering Reed's feud with Seth Rollins is non-title, and in tHe pAuL lEvEsQuE eRa, a strict commitment to 5-match PLE cards means non-title matches are often reserved for the "Raw" or "SmackDown" before the PLE. Fortunately, Reed vs. Rollins has been well-told enough to stake its case for Crown Jewel real estate, and their continually re-starting brawl through the arena this week was the perfect catalyst for Adam Pearce crashing out and making the contest official. I strongly doubt Reed wins, but the match alone is a win for a man who's really struggled to get significant screen time since his return to WWE.
It's also really good for Crown Jewel as an event to have Reed vs. Rollins on the undercard. Not only will it be different physically from every other match on the show, it also showcases a feud driven by hatred and two people who just want to beat the tar out of each other — something that's sorely lacking from the Crown Jewel Championship matches the event is built around. I was very worried this match was going to be relegated to go-home show status; adding it to the PLE itself is a rare intelligent decision surrounding the booking of Crown Jewel so far.
Written by Miles Schneiderman
Hated: Lilian Garcia deserved better than returning in a commercial break
To many people's surprise, Samantha Irvin was not at "WWE Raw" this week. Even with her abrupt announcement earlier on Monday that she was leaving WWE, many fans assumed she'd be around at least another week or two. However, not long after Irvin posted her announcement, it was reported that Lilian Garcia was backstage, and after the first commercial break, WWE posted to social media a video of Joe Tessitore asking the crowd to "please welcome back veteran ring announcer, Lilian Garcia." Garcia made her way to the ring to loud applause, fist-bumping Tessitore and Wade Barrett before being handed the mic. Before coming back from commercial, she addressed the Philadelphia crowd.
This is a moment that should've been saved for TV. Garcia is beloved by many wrestling fans after serving two stints in WWE. Except for a period between 2009 and 2011, Garcia was the ring announcer for nearly two decades. She sang the national anthem prior to many PLEs and famously on the first "SmackDown" following September 11. And yet, it happened during a commercial break and clipped for social, reminiscent of how WWE introduced The Motor City Machine Guns on Friday.
While social media is a great tool for wrestling, it shouldn't be used to introduce or reintroduce fans to someone. WWE ruined a huge surprise by having cameras awkwardly cut to Garcia at ringside instead of allowing her return to be seen by the live audience and the TV audience simultaneously. Newer fans who are only familiar with Irvin's work had no clue who Garcia was. A televised entrance would've shown her importance (just like introducing MCMG to fans for the first time on TV, not social media). Garcia deserved better for a company that she's now on her third stint with.
Written by Samantha Schipman
Loved: Wyatt Sicks vs. Final Testament can be great
The ups and downs of The Wyatt Sicks (with minimal downs for me, mind you) have been riveting for months now. One of the perpetual questions however, with the faction having only feuded with Chad Gable and American Made to this point, has been what and who is next. After several of their trademark cryptic social media messages, QR codes, and other creepy Easter eggs hinting at their next target, tonight, it was made clear that The Final Testament is firmly in their sights, with an offshoot beef between The Miz and Uncle Bo Howdy Dallas also apparently materializing.
The Wyatt Sicks are going to be great for as long as the story behind them allows for as much. With Dallas recently revealing that choosing the members of the faction, as well as several ideas for the group to this point and moving forward, came straight from his late, great brother Windham "Bray Wyatt" Rotunda, the authenticity of the group cannot be called into question and to this point, the crowd is still getting excited for their appearances, and are firmly behind their efforts. The Final Testament, however, has been screaming for an opportunity like this. Karrion Kross has, inarguably, done his best work on the main roster since becoming the diabolical, devious, manipulating leader of the group, The Authors of Pain have found new life in their second tenure with WWE, Scarlett is as alluring as ever, and Paul Ellering's presence was worthy of respect each time he appears, even before he took a Mandible Claw from Howdy tonight. But where they were going was always a bit murky. The seeds for an Xavier Woods heel turn have been there for some time now, and perhaps that will still bear fruit, but it seems as though the group has moved past that. The promo work has been phenomenal and the work in-ring for all members of the faction has been nothing to scoff at. It's the direction that was unclear and now, that is no longer a concern.
Now we have two groups, each with mystique and depth to them, facing off against one another, with plenty of variables left to play out, in what will surely be a lengthy feud. Give me all of Nikki Cross/Scarlett, Joe Gacy/Dexter Lumis/Erick Rowan vs. AOP and Kross, HowdyDallas/Miz, and whatever Ellering wants to do amid all of this, because it should all be fun, and lead to bigger and better for all involved.
Written by Jon Jordan
Hated: Work smarter, not harder
I can't speak for other WWE fans, but I know personally that Damage CTRL taking on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez is a match that I would be happy to watch on any night of the week. However, having it be treated as one giant advertisement for the match between Damage CTRL and Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on "WWE NXT" tomorrow night took away from much of the match itself and turned what should've been something fun into an overbooked mess.
I understand the need to keep Morgan and Rodriguez looking strong as the WWE Women's World Champion and her bodyguard respectively, as well as the need to keep Kairi Sane and IYO SKY looking strong heading into their match tomorrow night. That being said, there was a much more concise way to accomplish everything WWE was looking to do by having Dominik Mysterio interfere in the match only to have Rhea Ripley come down to the ring, take him down, have Morgan and Rodriguez become distracted, and have Damage CTRL sneak the win. As much as it's been nice to see Legend and Jackson used on the main roster, there was no need to have them interfere and stand tall over Damage CTRL after the tag match, as it just made Sane and SKY look weaker than they needed to. Moreover, it gives Ripley and Morgan a reason to fight over the Women's World Championship once again rather than just simply picking up their program once again especially when Morgan's limited title defenses are taken into consideration.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: A lack of challengers for the World Heavyweight Championship
Does it not feel like "WWE Raw" has no discernible direction for the World Heavyweight Championship?
Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER have been giving the typical promos for their upcoming bout in recent weeks, and at one point it looked like Bron Breakker might have been looking at stepping up a level after losing the Intercontinental title. Alas, Breakker recaptured the title this week — in a match and angle I particularly enjoyed, to be fair — and he will presumably stay away from the world title picture for the foreseeable (Unless he goes on an Ultimate Warrior run, that would be cool). With that, there is no one that has been built to even have an interest in the title, the brand's supposed top title, because GUNTHER is wrapped up with Cody. The weeks leading into Saudi shows often start to feel like they're ignoring the rules they set out for the sake of putting on matches bespoke for sportwashing, but it's not great for the brand as a purported exclusive show that doesn't have anyone on its roster with their eyes on the title.
There is, admittedly and at least on paper, quite a bit going on for "WWE Raw" at the moment, but all except as it pertains to the world title. In every other division it is clear that the competitors want its respective title, but it seems especially lately that everyone working the men's singles pool wants to fight a grudge match (understandable) or pursue the Intercontinental title. There is a palpable vacuum in the main event picture of the brand, and it's such an easy fix. The difference between a championship and a prop in wrestling is often disputed, with the lines blurred by the ones who are supposed to book it. Just make it matter; give someone lines about wanting to at least face GUNTHER. Or, conversely, put over the fact that there is a sense of fear over facing "The Ring General." And either kill the brand split entirely or focus on making brand-exclusive storylines for the brand-exclusive titles. It's simply a case of picking a direction and sticking with it, rather than dotting about like a house fly on acid.
Honorable mention: I know Damian Priest is currently on a path to re-capturing the World title storyline. While that is what I mean in the sense of building a credible challenger and it's welcome, there is obviously the fact that Finn Balor at least wants to revisit their feud (only to be shut down by Adam Pearce) and the idea that beyond those that have already held the one-year-old title. There should be a division built around the title, and at the moment it's unclear who that would consist of outside of former holders.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: Get ready for WarGames
I think we all could have seen this coming from miles away after their confrontation on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, but I don't care in the slightest. I love the fact the Bloodline cost Jey Uso his Intercontinental Championship tonight. That may sound harsh, considering I really like Uso and I was happy for him when he won his first-ever singles title that took him years to get his hands on, but this is for the betterment of the Bloodline storyline, especially heading in to Survivor Series: WarGames. And lets be real – Survivor Series needs all the help it can get in the story department anymore. I also prefer Breakker as Intercontinental Champion, as the young guy needs gold, especially if he isn't taking on World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER any time soon. When it comes to storylines, everyone won tonight.
After their confrontation on Friday, I predicted it would be Jacob Fatu who cost Uso the championship, and while I was technically right, it was the entire new Bloodline who showed up on "Raw" to get involved tonight which I thought was great. They weren't entirely sneaky about it, either, with Solo Sikoa and Fatu just sauntering down, tickets and "Yeet!" shirt in hand, distracting Uso. There were a few things throughout this match that I thought were just excellent, especially Breakker missing the running spear, super spear, whatever commentary wants to call it these days, after running around the ring hitting Sikoa instead of Uso, and angering the "Samoan Werewolf," causing him to jump the barricade to get involved, as well. General Manager Adam Pearce running down the ramp with security to get Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa off the ring apron was a nice touch.
Uso rejoining Roman Reigns and his twin brother ahead of WarGames to take on the new Bloodline is going to be an excellent story. I'm not hopeful that WWE has anything for Uso as a singles star after this, but I'm not entirely sure I mind, and if I do, we'll cross that bridge when we get to it. Even throwing him back in the mix as a tag team with Jimmy would be fine, in my book. I think this segment and involvement from the Bloodline tonight really kicked off the Survivor Series mindset for me. While it's thankfully not brand warfare, it's stars from opposing brands appearing on other shows, and well, 'tis the season. Predictable or not, this main event was really enjoyable for the match itself, as well as its implications. The Bloodline story will never cease to pull me back in, just when I think I'm tired of it.
Written by Daisy Ruth