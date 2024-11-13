The Tragic Side Of Pat McAfee's Real Life

Before he was a WWE personality, had his own ESPN show, or even kicked a football in the NFL, Pat McAfee was a kicker for West Virginia University. The freshman communications major got the starting job as a Mountaineer in 2005. Highlights of his college career included a victory in the Gator Bowl over Georgia Tech in 2006 when McAfee was a sophomore, and in his senior season in 2008, he was named as a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to college football's "most outstanding" punter.

Advertisement

Despite being good on the field, there is one game that sits as a blemish on McAfee's football career, something that deeply affected his mental health at the time. It was the Backyard Brawl, a name given to the rivalry game played between WVU and Pitt, in 2007. During the game, McAfee missed two relatively short field goals, from the 20 and 32 yard lines, in the first half, and WVU lost the game to Pitt in a 13-9 upset, which dropped WVU in the college football rankings. The football team was 10-1 at the time of the Backyard Brawl, and had they won, they could have played for the National Championship.

Following the game, McAfee told Sports Illustrated he had suicidal thoughts after missing the kicks. He said he didn't know if he wanted to live anymore, and that his life "changed immediately." McAfee said he just got in his car and drove all the way through Maryland from the college, disappearing for a few days. He also said that fans vandalized his car and even made death threats toward him.

Advertisement

"I didn't know where I was. I didn't know where I was headed. I didn't know what was coming next," McAfee admitted to the outlet.