WWE SmackDown 11/15/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Let's play a game. Say I'm WWE, and I introduce a midcard women's title. Who do you expect me to push for this title?

Midcard women? No!

Bayley took the win over B-Fab in a deflating way in the first round of the Women's United States Championship tournament. The match itself was nothing to write home about and far from Bayley's best. Sure, it was nice when B-Fab got some offense in, and that superplex spot was cool, but winning via roll-up is far from the result that I wanted to happen, and that I think should have happened. "The Poison Pixie" was right there for the victory, and what does she get? She gets pushed out of the ring, not involved in a decision that should have seen her get the pin.

I know it's idiotic to sit and fantasy book, and I'm sure there's a lot more that goes into the whole booking thing than I'm privy to, but come on. Who do you think needs a midcard title to their resume more: a multi-time women's world champion, a former Miss Money in the Bank, a Royal Rumble winner and one of the Four Horsewomen, or someone who literally has had no main roster gold to her very talented name, save for a 63-day "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship run and a title that can allegedly only be worn on a social media-specific show? Candice LeRae is more than capable of carrying a midcard title. She has shown us that she has the in-ring chops to hang with some of the female locker room's finest, and she is decently popular. LeRae is a talented blank slate who can do anything at this point — why is she not being utilized? There is no clear reason for it except for WWE's resistance (or outright refusal, if you're pessimistic) to fully commit to a push until it is too late. They nearly did it with LA Knight and Jey Uso. They're doing it to Candice LeRae.

Even if you don't think LeRae specifically should be the one holding the Women's United States Championship, it is so odd to push a bonafide main-eventer over a midcarder in a tournament for — let me check my notes — the midcard title. What is the point of making an entirely new belt just to give it to the same women? Bayley doesn't even need a title to be interesting; her work with Becky Lynch during her time as the leader of Damage CTRL proves that! This is not a hate piece on Bayley — she has deserved every accolade she has — but I am very frustrated with the hesitation to put new women at the forefront of their new title. What is the point of a title celebrating WWE's women if not all of WWE's women can have a shot at it?

At least LeRae kind of got revenge when she shoved Bayley into a pole in the main event. That is, however, simply not enough.

Written by Angeline Phu