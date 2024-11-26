Wrestlers Who Can't Stand Ric Flair

Ric Flair may be a 16-time World Champion in professional wrestling, but he's also one of the most polarizing figures in the industry. This stems from his well-documented bad behavior involving a flight attendant on "the plane ride from hell" to backstage heat in companies from WCW to TNA. Flair has had a career spanning over 50 years, starting out in the American Wrestling Association in 1972 and finally retiring in a highly criticized retirement match in July 2022, where he actually suffered a heart attack he didn't know about.

The stylin', profilin', limousine-riding, jet-flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun has suffered from numerous health issues, like the heart attack, from his hard-living ways. Flair is a man known to like his alcohol, revealing earlier this year that he drank a staggering 20 drinks a day at the height of his career. Flair is a partner with Mike Tyson in the cannabis industry, and credits marijuana for helping him get off prescription sleep aids like Ambien and Xanax. He's even gone so far as to detail a "cannabis coma" he went through while getting high with Tyson back in 2017.

It's these hard-living ways, in addition to his attitude in WCW and WWE, that caused backstage heat. Flair has had many issues with other WWE Hall of Famers and wrestlers of the modern era, rubbing people the wrong way for years. With documentaries like "Who Killed WCW?" and "Dark Side of the Ring" revealing more about Flair's ways and the industry as a whole, fans are learning more about just the people who hated Flair behind-the-scenes in his heyday. Let's find out who they are.

