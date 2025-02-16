WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025: 3 Things We Hated And Three Things We Loved

Yes, you read that correctly — let me explain. There was a weird thing that happened in the middle of this show, where for three consecutive matches, there was an inverse relationship between how much I enjoyed the match itself and how I felt about the result going forward. The tag team championship match was the first example. I really enjoyed it, and I don't usually say that about matches that involve Josh Briggs! But that's just kind of where we are with Axiom and Nathan Frazer — from an in-ring standpoint, it doesn't seem to matter who you put them out there with. Worst case scenario the match is going to be good; best case scenario it's a Match of the Year contender. Pretty much every time.

But as much fun as I had while watching the match itself, I can't help but wonder how long we're going to keep doing this. "NXT" still doesn't have anything resembling a functional tag division. It's great that they can bring in people from TNA and everything, but at a certain point you have to come to terms with the fact that you won't have Fraxiom forever. If not for the 19 days that Andre Chase and Ridge Holland spent as champions in August, we would be approaching a year-long reign at this point, and while the matches have generally been phenomenal, this model is far from sustainable. They haven't lost the titles (again, except that one time), they haven't turned on each other or break up — they've just kept going, doing the same thing. Since that thing is "put on good-to-great matches," it's fine for now, but one of these days Fraxiom will either split or get called up, and speaking personally, I'm not convinced the solution to the tag division's woes is "heel stable made up entirely of new guys" (more on them later).

Written by Miles Schneiderman