WWE Legend The Undertaker On Who He Thinks Will Face Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 41

Next weekend, six men will enter the Men's Elimination Chamber, with only one earning their spot to become Cody Rhodes' next competitor at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship on April 19 or 20. With Jey Uso securing his right to challenge GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at "The Grandest Stage of Them All," it will be up to John Cena, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, or CM Punk to vie for the opportunity to have the second main event match. Among the six men set for this match, Hall of Famer and four-time WWE Champion The Undertaker has shared his prediction for who he believes would fit the bill as "The American Nightmare's" rival at WrestleMania.

"I think there's potential for more edge with Punk and Cody, more so than a traditional babyface [versus] babyface. They're pretty much both yucky babyfaces [John Cena and Cody Rhodes]...where Punk is not afraid to get out there on the fringe and push some envelopes," The Undertaker said with a chuckle during his interview on "Busted Open." "I look at it like this: John has made...his call; this is the last run. He's got all year to do something. Obviously, 'Mania is such a huge part of our deal. I'm thinking business-wise, I think Punk may be the call."

It has been 4,842 days since Punk reigned supreme as an apex champion in WWE. His two-time reign as WWE Champion began in the summer of 2011 and ended at the 2013 Royal Rumble. His controversial reigns ignited a movement in WWE history following his explosive "pipebomb" promo, highlighting his unfair treatment to fans, colleagues, future rival John Cena, and management backstage. Since his return to WWE in 2023, Punk has faced several close calls—yet no victories—in his quest to become the next challenger for any top WWE championship. A torn tricep tendon at last year's Royal Rumble kept him out of contention at WrestleMania last year.

