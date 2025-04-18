AEW's Jeff Jarrett Predicts Winners For WWE WrestleMania 41
This weekend, WWE WrestleMania 41 will take over the city of Las Vegas, a gambling mecca, with 13 (and a potential 14th) matches currently filling its two-night card. On a recent edition of the "My World" podcast, AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett revealed which performers he's particularly betting on heading into "The Show of Shows."
Night one of WrestleMania 41 will showcase seven matches, four of which involve championships. One of them will pit The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston against the WWE World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar). According to Jarrett, this will result in a new pair of champions as The New Day walk out victorious.
Regarding the United States Championship match between Jacob Fatu and the defending titleholder LA Knight, Jarrett has a clear vision. "I'm just telling you there ain't no way they're going to slow down Jacob's momentum," he said.
Elsewhere, Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women's Championship against the Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair. While an official winner pick was not made, Jarrett noted that he recently got an inkling that Flair and Stratton would steal the show on this night, especially after reheating their feud with both verbal and physical jabs. In the case of Jey Uso vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Jarrett believes the match itself would benefit from less time and has the potential to be a clash of styles.
For the remaining non-title matches, Jarrett has circled Jade Cargill, Rey Mysterio, and Roman Reigns as his winners. "I find it damn near impossible to think Roman's not going over," Jarrett said in relation to the main event involving Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. "It's just that simple. Big show, closing the show. I think that's where we're going. I think it'll be a hell of a match. I think it'll be super dramatic. [Paul] Heyman will have his hand in it in multiple ways."
Night Two Picks
Night two of WrestleMania 41 will be headlined by an Undisputed WWE Championship match pitting the newly-turned heel John Cena against the defending titleholder Cody Rhodes. Initially, Jarrett leaned toward Rhodes as his winner pick. After co-host Conrad Thompson raised counterarguments, such as Cena being advertised for post-WrestleMania dates and WrestleMania being the ideal place for a record-breaking world title win, however, Jarrett swayed in the other direction.
"If we've got nine months to go or seven, eight months to go [before Cena retires], we got what you're just saying. [Cena] wins it, him and Rock are aligned. They'll get us to SummerSlam," Jarrett said. "Maybe he drops it back to Cody there, and then he rides off, August, September, October, November, December."
Elsewhere on this card, IYO SKY will defend the WWE Women's World Championship against the Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair and the former titleholder Rhea Ripley. In Jarrett's eyes, that "former" label will be no more when Ripley captures victory and walks out of WrestleMania as the new champion. Conversely, Jarrett foresees the remaining two title matches — for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and Intercontinental Championship — resulting in successful title defenses for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as well as Bron Breakker.
Rounding out the action is a pair of non-title matches, the first of which will see Damian Priest battle Drew McIntyre in a Sin City Street Fight. "I think Drew puts Damian through a physical, brutal match, but I think Damian gets his hand raised," Jarrett said. Secondly, veteran performer AJ Styles will face YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul, whom Jarrett expects to bring another celebrity friend.
"I think people are saying Logan's going over, [but] I think there's a good little a hell of a moment for AJ to get his hand raised, but the reason he does is whatever celebrity involvement suits Logan," Jarrett said while locking in Styles as this winner prediction.
