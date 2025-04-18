AEW's Jeff Jarrett Predicts Winners For WWE WrestleMania 41

This weekend, WWE WrestleMania 41 will take over the city of Las Vegas, a gambling mecca, with 13 (and a potential 14th) matches currently filling its two-night card. On a recent edition of the "My World" podcast, AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett revealed which performers he's particularly betting on heading into "The Show of Shows."

Night one of WrestleMania 41 will showcase seven matches, four of which involve championships. One of them will pit The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston against the WWE World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar). According to Jarrett, this will result in a new pair of champions as The New Day walk out victorious.

Regarding the United States Championship match between Jacob Fatu and the defending titleholder LA Knight, Jarrett has a clear vision. "I'm just telling you there ain't no way they're going to slow down Jacob's momentum," he said.

Elsewhere, Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women's Championship against the Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair. While an official winner pick was not made, Jarrett noted that he recently got an inkling that Flair and Stratton would steal the show on this night, especially after reheating their feud with both verbal and physical jabs. In the case of Jey Uso vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Jarrett believes the match itself would benefit from less time and has the potential to be a clash of styles.

For the remaining non-title matches, Jarrett has circled Jade Cargill, Rey Mysterio, and Roman Reigns as his winners. "I find it damn near impossible to think Roman's not going over," Jarrett said in relation to the main event involving Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. "It's just that simple. Big show, closing the show. I think that's where we're going. I think it'll be a hell of a match. I think it'll be super dramatic. [Paul] Heyman will have his hand in it in multiple ways."