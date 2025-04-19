WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One Full & Final Card

WrestleMania 41, WWE's biggest event of the year, has arrived, with the main-show action set to officially kick off later today from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Night one will feature seven matches, four of which involve championships.

Firstly, LA Knight will defend the United States Championship against Jacob Fatu, who recently defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match to earn this title shot. Knight regained the respective title last month by beating Shinsuke Nakamura on "WWE SmackDown." Also representing the "SmackDown" brand on the grand stage will be Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton, the latter of whom will defend her WWE Women's Championship following a controversial build-up to the PLE.

Meanwhile, 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso will challenge GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Initially, Jey felt afraid of "The Ring General." After witnessing GUNTHER's brutal attack on his brother Jimmy Uso, though, Jey asserts that he is more confident than ever heading into "The Show of Shows." Also within the "WWE Raw" brand, The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) will put their WWE World Tag Team Championships on the line against The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who have formally operated without Big E in recent months.

In non-title action, Jade Cargill will take on Naomi, the woman that put her on the sidelines for several months. Now a heel, Naomi has warned Cargill to "proceed with caution." Still, that hasn't stopped Cargill from issuing multiple counterattacks since. Elsewhere, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will face El Grande Americano, a masked newcomer that may or may not actually be Chad Gable.

Rounding out the night one card is a colossal main event pitting CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins against each other in a triple threat. For this occasion, Paul Heyman will be in the corner of his long-time friend Punk, rather than Reigns, his "Tribal Chief."