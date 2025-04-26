WWE SmackDown 4/25/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

When Randy Orton surprised John Cena with an RKO to open up Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," my cousin — who has not watched professional wrestling in over a decade — excitedly texted me, and informed me that she was about to start watching WWE again now that her childhood idols have been given an opportunity to have one last ride together. I told her that I will gladly keep her up to date on all of the storyline's developments, as I was also anticipating a hot feud going into Backlash.

I think I might omit this segment from my weekly update to her.

No matter how you feel about Cena's new heel persona, appropriated therapy-speak and all, I think that we can all collectively agree that this promo was disappointing. For a feud that is as high-stakes as this one — you have the guys who carried the 2000s and 2010s eras of WWE — this segment was so ridiculously low-stakes. Everything, from the attempts at invoking parental guilt to the overall lack of consistent motif throughout the entire thing, just sucked, and it's disappointing. It's so disappointing to have such a hot feud like this, and to have their first real promo segment flop.

Cena's heel character has been hit or miss for me, just in general. I understand — and, at times, appreciate — how he's trying to break the mold of what a heel traditionally is in this genre of entertainment (egotistical, barbaric, or some intersection of the two), but I think, in this context, the therapy-speak has got to stop. You can't continue cutting "you people" promos — you can't continue to appropriate therapy-speak and spout out what a "functional" and "dysfunctional" relationship is — when you are across the ring from the rival who made your career. You cannot keep playing by February 2025's script when your career rival is right there, ready to dissect you on a microscopic level. That's what you should be doing! Cena has to have a well full of content to use in order to really be a heel against Orton, and instead he chooses to divert his attention to the crowd. I get the crowd motivated his heel turn, but it is just so dissatisfying. Maybe I'm confirming all that Cena has prophesied, but if the shoe of disappointment fits...maybe that's the reason people turned on you, Cena.

Orton cooked Cena like, 80% of the time, but that bit about having children, though, just felt so contrived that it soured the rest of the promo for me. Keep everything else, why are we imposing parental guilt onto a guy who you've had a rivalry with for nearly two decades?

For what this feud is — two legends in the business revisiting their primetime rivalry one last time — this promo was, truly, shameful. It feels like there should have been higher stakes, more passion, in this segment, and what we got instead were the same Cena talking points since February and some off-handed comments about children. Geez.

Written by Angeline Phu