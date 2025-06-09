WWE Money In The Bank 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?
Another WWE Money in the Bank is in the books, which means we have two new briefcase holders, a new women's Intercontinental Champion, and some dude named Ron Killings to worry about as we prepare for "WWE Raw" tonight. Of course, one new briefcase holder is particularly in the spotlight, as your Monday night main event is a World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and GUNTHER.
Seth Rollins isn't the only one we're looking out for, though — tonight, or the rest of the week, or the rest of the year. Becky Lynch got everything she wanted Saturday, but still ended the night on the painful end of a Lyra Valkyria suplex — what does "The Man" have in store for Valkyria now? How will the other non-Naomi women of WWE respond to their defeat in the ladder match? And what twists and turns will John Cena's retirement tour take now that R-Truth is unexpectedly back in WWE? Money in the Bank is over — where do we go from here?
What's next after Naomi in the Bank?
On her fifth attempt at claiming the briefcase, Naomi is finally Mrs. Money in the Bank after besting an impressive field of Alexa Bliss, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, and Roxanne Perez to ascend the ladder and grab the contract for the guaranteed title shot anytime, any place. Naomi's heel "Proceed with Caution" character is a perfect fit for the briefcase and the constant threat that looms with it, but she may not be cashing in the contract anytime soon due to her ongoing feud with Jade Cargill and seemingly now Bianca Belair, when the latter is fully cleared to come back to "WWE SmackDown."
Naomi doesn't seem likely to cross brands with the briefcase to cash in on Women's World Champion IYO SKY on "WWE Raw," since she's locked in feuds on the blue brand. Her character is a better fit to cash in on Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Stratton was last year's MITB winner and while she waited awhile to cash in her contract, WWE feels like it's still known for having its women cash in within days of earning the contract. Naomi's heel character is smart and strategic, so it seems like she'll have it for awhile, and Stratton may not even be champion by the time she plans on utilizing the opportunity.
As for the other five women involved in the match, despite not winning MITB, their opportunities seem pretty vast, especially for the three recent "WWE NXT" callups. Giulia looks set to win the Women's United States Championship from Zelina Vega on "SmackDown" sooner rather than later, as she just beat down Vega on Friday following the champion's match against Piper Niven. The sky is the limit with fan-favorite Vaquer, whose only match so far on "Raw" has been her MITB qualifier. She has yet to even get involved in the red brand's scene. Perez, who has had an incredible year already on the main roster, is still trying to wiggle her way into the Judgment Day, and a feud against Liv Morgan seems likely, and something that will set the former NXT Women's Champion up for even more success.
Ripley looks to be the likely candidate to take on SKY next, and she didn't even need the briefcase for that anyway. The pair have been friendly in recent weeks, but Ripley's forever had her eye on the championship. She could easily win a number one contender's match set up on the red brand and go on to challenge SKY at SummerSlam.
Bliss remains a wild card, as it doesn't look like she'll be joining the Wyatt Sicks anytime soon. The group appears to be going for the WWE Tag Team Championships and scaring the entire division while they're at it. There have been no big teases for Bliss' reunion with the group, though they could come at any moment. Bliss and Nikki Cross could easily reunite and make a run for the Women's Tag Team Championships while the men are terrorizing The Street Profits.
What's a new Women's Intercontinental Champion to do?
The Women's Intercontinental Championship has been transferred for the first time. Inaugural champion Lyra Valkyria dropped the title to Becky Lynch at Saturday's Money in the Bank premium live event, and with a new champion, the questions are obvious: what is next for the Women's Intercontinental Championship? What is next for Lynch? What will be Valkyria's fate? Where do we go from here?
Plainly put, I think Valkyria will be fine. Even in loss, she got put over in that match, by sheer performance alone. Valkyria's always been a strong wrestler, but this feud with Lynch has unlocked a more aggressive side of her character. It shows in her increased ring presence. Valkyria will most likely challenge for the title again — probably at SummerSlam, since that is the next marquee premium live event on WWE's calendar (that deserves this feud, anyway) — but I can't see her winning the title back. Valkyria was an honorable inaugural Women's Intercontinental titleholder, and while she was great with the title, she can move on. She's been established enough.
After Valkyria, who will Lynch's next opponent be? The most logical answer is Bayley. Lynch began her 2025 heel turn by blindsiding Bayley for her spot at WrestleMania 41, but you can argue that Lynch also stole Valkyria from Bayley. Leading up to WrestleMania 41, Bayley and Valkyria were presented as mentor and mentee, and the two of them had decent chemistry before Bayley was taken off TV. Lynch swooped in, and temporarily replaced Bayley as Valkyria's mentor. That stolen thunder alone would be enough to justify a feud — when you add Lynch's recent treatment of Valkyria, though, it gives Bayley even more reason to gun for Lynch and the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Does Bayley really need a midcard title at this point in her career? Not really, but neither does Lynch.
As much steam as the Bayley train has, however, I can't see her making her return any time before SummerSlam. Anywhere else would be beneath her. As much steam as the Bayley train has, I can't see her winning against Lynch at any place but WrestleMania. Anywhere else would be beneath her. Lynch has a little bit over a year until she drops that title to Bayley, so whose faces will fill our screens for the next few months?
Let's recall Lynch's reign as the "NXT" Women's Champion. As "NXT" champ, she used the developmental title to uplift other women who were seldom-seen on WWE programming. Think Tegan Nox, Indi Hartwell, and Natalya — all of these underutilized women were dusted off by Lynch's title reign. Given that precedent, Lynch may very well use her leverage as champion to push for matches with some lesser-utilized women (Kairi Sane, Maxxine Dupri, Ivy Nile — just to name a few).
All things considered, the title's future looks bright. From uplifting lesser-used wrestlers to a forecasted final showdown between Bayley and Lynch, the Women's Intercontinental Championship will be a title to keep your eye on in the coming months.
How will Solo Sikoa react to Jacob Fatu's betrayal?
For a suspended moment in time, Solo Sikoa would have believed that he was coming out Money in the Bank with the contract. The field had been cleared by Jacob Fatu, the ladder had been set up, and the briefcase was there to be claimed. But the fact of the matter is Sikoa was doomed before he had even entered the match, after months of trying to stifle "The Samoan Werewolf" as just an enforcer while he leads The Bloodline, and he was just being offered a look at what he could have had if things had gone differently. Fatu held him by his ankle, flipping the script as he declared he hated him, before pulling him down to be beaten and slammed through a table. While Fatu's time with The Bloodline might be coming to an end, there's almost certainly a new chapter of the tale due to be written.
Fatu is the reigning United States Champion and has been since WrestleMania, one of the driving forces behind his dynamic with Sikoa shifting, and as such is always going to have a target on his back for prospective challengers. Sikoa spent much of 2024 showing just how persistent – even if routinely unsuccessful – he can be when pursuing a title, with Cody Rhodes seemingly unable to shake him despite his best efforts. And that's without considering the fact that, at the very least, Sikoa is going to want his pound of flesh after being betrayed by someone who, firstly, he brought into the fold, and secondly, someone who is legitimately his kin.
He won't be going about that task alone either, with JC Mateo brought into The Bloodline recently and sure to try and stack the odds against Fatu. It's worth noting that on Friday's "WWE SmackDown" another Anoa'i family member, Sikoa's older brother Jimmy Uso, got a win over Mateo in the latest part of their family feud. So there is also a chance that Fatu has an ally in waiting for the hostilities that are sure to come from Saturday.
Will Jey Uso walk out of Monday as WWE World Heavyweight Champion?
Monday's "WWE Raw" is shaping up to be a rough night for Jey Uso after Money in the Bank.
On the face of it, Uso and Cody Rhodes picking up in the main event would be considered a positive, with R-Truth/Ron Killings making his presence known to help them oust WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul. But taking into consideration the fact that he is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight title against Gunther on Monday, a man he may have beaten at WrestleMania 41 but also has three previous wins in their saga, and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins is now Mr. Money in the Bank, it hardly seems like he is going to be able to celebrate long.
Since beating Roman Reigns and CM Punk at 'Mania and aligning with Paul Heyman, Rollins has established The Vision with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed being added to the fold. He has also established that he wants the World Heavyweight title, going so far as to secure a shot that culminated in a disqualification victory over the champion thanks to the interference of Punk. Had it not been for Punk, or Sami Zayn for that matter, there is a strong chance Rollins would have taken the title on that night. But now he holds the Money in the Bank contract, Uso is looking for lightning to strike twice against "The Ring General," and backed by Reed and Breakker it would be hard not to imagine him getting involved on Monday.
Punk and Zayn remain on the cusp of the situation, and there is always the chance they play spoiler to an attempted cash-in as seen so many times before. But they were only wiped out last week by The Vision. There is also the chance that on either side, Rhodes or Paul continue to play a part in the storyline. Taking things for what they are coming out Money in the Bank, Rollins appears to hold all the dice with the odds firmly stacked against Uso. Only time will tell how that plays out.
So we're calling him Ron Killings now?
There has been a hiccup on the John Cena retirement tour, courtesy of Ron Killings and Cody Rhodes. At Money in the Bank, Rhodes pinned the WWE World Champion after Killings' shocking "return" to WWE, and while that alone is worth a whole prediction piece, the match also left Logan Paul with a rare loss and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso banged-up ahead of his title defense against GUNTHER. With so many storylines spawning from this one finish, where do we even begin to go from here?
First, and most urgently: Uso. After ten to fifteen minutes of straight beatdowns from Cena and Paul during his recent tag match, Uso is, presumably, not doing great. An opportunistic GUNTHER can easily and logically be booked to steal the title from a weakened Uso on the upcoming June 9 episode of "WWE Raw" (and considering recent rumors about GUNTHER's WWE standing, he just might take the win Monday to calm the swirling whisper storms). At the same time, however, I just can't see Uso dropping the title back to GUNTHER. Didn't Uso just beat him at WrestleMania 41? I get that Uso's not popular with the not-children crowd, but the guy's improved too much to just be a transitional champion.
If the situation on "Raw" is a mess, don't get me started on "WWE SmackDown," which will be a warzone after Saturday. Rhodes pinned the world champion, and by wrestling logic (which is seldom followed, but entertain me), that entitles him to a championship opportunity. However, it's the same deal as Uso and GUNTHER: I just can't see Cena dropping the title back to Rhodes, especially not now. Cena, like Uso, is no transitional champion. Even so, it's hard to imagine anybody but Rhodes taking that title off him. Rhodes can't win it now, though — no way Cena spends a chunk of his retirement tour *without* the title around his waist. For Rhodes and Cena, it'll be the waiting game: he and Cena will probably be kept separate with other feuds until December, when Cena's retirement tour ends.
Outside of championships, Paul and Killings' next plans are anybody's guess. Paul is a part-timer, so he'll probably take some time off and come back whenever he feels like it (unfortunately). Given Killings' new contract with WWE, we can assume that he will be around for the immediate fallout of the Rhodes/Cena storyline. Killings is so versatile, however, I'd be surprised if he stayed pigeonholed into this storyline for longer than a month. If those two weren't enough, the new, two-time Mr. Money in the Bank lurks in the shadows of all of this. Seth Rollins is entitled to a match for either title at his choosing, and will be a factor in both Cena and Uso's title reigns moving forward.
One pin cover has spawned three storylines at least, and five at most. Where we go from here is anybody's guess, but we are heading towards SummerSlam and beyond, full speed ahead.
