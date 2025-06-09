WWE Money In The Bank 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

On her fifth attempt at claiming the briefcase, Naomi is finally Mrs. Money in the Bank after besting an impressive field of Alexa Bliss, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, and Roxanne Perez to ascend the ladder and grab the contract for the guaranteed title shot anytime, any place. Naomi's heel "Proceed with Caution" character is a perfect fit for the briefcase and the constant threat that looms with it, but she may not be cashing in the contract anytime soon due to her ongoing feud with Jade Cargill and seemingly now Bianca Belair, when the latter is fully cleared to come back to "WWE SmackDown."

Naomi doesn't seem likely to cross brands with the briefcase to cash in on Women's World Champion IYO SKY on "WWE Raw," since she's locked in feuds on the blue brand. Her character is a better fit to cash in on Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Stratton was last year's MITB winner and while she waited awhile to cash in her contract, WWE feels like it's still known for having its women cash in within days of earning the contract. Naomi's heel character is smart and strategic, so it seems like she'll have it for awhile, and Stratton may not even be champion by the time she plans on utilizing the opportunity.

As for the other five women involved in the match, despite not winning MITB, their opportunities seem pretty vast, especially for the three recent "WWE NXT" callups. Giulia looks set to win the Women's United States Championship from Zelina Vega on "SmackDown" sooner rather than later, as she just beat down Vega on Friday following the champion's match against Piper Niven. The sky is the limit with fan-favorite Vaquer, whose only match so far on "Raw" has been her MITB qualifier. She has yet to even get involved in the red brand's scene. Perez, who has had an incredible year already on the main roster, is still trying to wiggle her way into the Judgment Day, and a feud against Liv Morgan seems likely, and something that will set the former NXT Women's Champion up for even more success.

Ripley looks to be the likely candidate to take on SKY next, and she didn't even need the briefcase for that anyway. The pair have been friendly in recent weeks, but Ripley's forever had her eye on the championship. She could easily win a number one contender's match set up on the red brand and go on to challenge SKY at SummerSlam.

Bliss remains a wild card, as it doesn't look like she'll be joining the Wyatt Sicks anytime soon. The group appears to be going for the WWE Tag Team Championships and scaring the entire division while they're at it. There have been no big teases for Bliss' reunion with the group, though they could come at any moment. Bliss and Nikki Cross could easily reunite and make a run for the Women's Tag Team Championships while the men are terrorizing The Street Profits.

Written by Daisy Ruth