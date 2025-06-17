WWE RAW 6/16/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

If you're a fan of seeing the humans behind the characters on TV then you will agree that a highlight of modern WWE has been the occasional times rivals-turned-tag-title-winning partners Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso have been together on screen. Rhodes, so often the introverted goofball trying his very best to be the franchise player, and Uso, an extroverted goofball who was just too popular not to crown the champion, on the face of it look like a chalk-and-cheese pairing. But whether it be during the show, on the mic and in the ring, or after the show, with a few beverages consumed prior to a press conference, Uso does well to bring Rhodes out of his shell and they produce some of the most genuinely and unintentionally funny moments together. They're almost such a great pairing that one could forget things had started out very differently for them, and after this week there is a chance that all gets dredged up once again.

Alongside his brother Jimmy, Jey had the chance to get well-acquainted with Rhodes during his initial run with WWE, with the Usos and the Rhodes brothers feuding for the tag titles over a decade ago. When Rhodes had returned, his journey to lift the title his father – who just so happens to be Dusty Rhodes, in case you didn't know – was screwed out of put him at direct odds with Jey as Roman Reigns' "Right-Hand Man." Jey and Rhodes became partners when he finally stood up to Reigns, and within months he had captured the tag titles alongside him, the first time he was holding the title next to someone other than his brother.

But both have since become World Champion, and both have since lost their titles to villains to fill the vacuum left by Reigns. Both, crucially, will be in the ring during next week's "Raw" facing one another in the King of the Ring semi-finals. So often does wrestling play the game of putting partners together just to break them up and have them feud for their singles goals. But this is different, neither has had an issue with one another up until this point, and even at the end of tonight they were stood in the ring together fending off Seth Rollins and The Vision.

That doesn't change what is at stake for each of them, however, with Rhodes making it clear he wants the title that John Cena wrested from him and Jey making it clear he wants to get back in the ring with Gunther for his title. But it was just on Friday that Rhodes had to stand across from Randy Orton, yet another dear friend, and hear that their friendship would have to come second to his chance at vengeance. Who is to say that is not the case for the "American Nightmare" towards "Main Event" Uso? Either way, speculation aside, it was the intrigue and the way the tournament has been set that thrilled me here, what's not to love?

Written by Max Everett