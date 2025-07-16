AEW All In 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?
Hang on, let us just make sure real quick ... yes, we can officially confirm AEW All In 2025 is over! We did it, everyone! And with All In over — and "AEW Dynamite" still to come tonight — it's time to look back on Tony Khan's biggest show of the year and figure out what he might have in store for us over the course of the rest of 2025.
Now, we're not going to look at each and every outcome coming out of All In — to do that we'd basically have to give up on all our other news and opinion coverage and devote our lives to writing this specific article full-time — but we will take a look at the biggest contests and the most important results, attempting to project things forward starting tonight. From the Young Bucks losing their EVP status and Cope returning to save Christian to the dynamic triple main event of Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone, Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega, and Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page, All In 2025 was nothing if not a spectacle. Where do we go from here?
Are we getting the Bum A** Young Bucks?
It's official following their loss to Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, the Young Bucks, have lost their Executive Vice President statuses in AEW, at least, in kayfabe. The power, according to Strickland and Ospreay, now goes back to us, the fans, and AEW President Tony Khan. The babyfaces' future opportunities at "Hangman" Adam Page's AEW World Championship remain intact. But, what's next for the Bucks after they've lost the heel gimmick they've been working with since the beginning of last year?
They're not likely going anywhere, as despite losing their EVP status, they're still contracted wrestlers, though they could take a few weeks off before coming back with a new gimmick. One of the most likely scenarios that AEW fans see is some iteration of, using the best example in recent memory here, "Bum A**" or "Broke A**" Baron Corbin back in 2021. The Bucks have technically lost it all when it comes to their heel characters, so seeing them bum around backstage and attempt to make friends with those they have wronged in the past seems like the most logical route to go with the story. Matthew and Nicholas, who will no doubt start going by just Matt and Nick again, will likely go through some kind of redemption arc that could see them either rise once again as babyfaces, or go right back to being dastardly heels after they've climbed their way back the AEW ranks.
It doesn't seem likely that they'll be able to regain their EVP status. Even if they continue a feud with Ospreay and Strickland, the babyfaces don't have any authority to award their status back to them. In their quest to make friends again, the Bucks might go to Kenny Omega, who also took a big loss at All In, in attempts to mend fences, only to be reminded that Omega also gave up his EVP status.
If Khan wants to make some television appearances and be involved in a storyline, he very well could do that as the Bucks prove themselves worthy of becoming EVPs once again after a lot of hard work and changed behavior. However, Khan hasn't been a big storyline character in AEW history and generally seems to tend to avoid it. His last appearance was when he was taken out by the Young Bucks back in April 2024, however, so if he was ever going to make a reappearance on his own programs, it should be with all this. That would bring the Young Bucks heel turn full circle after putting Khan in a neck brace for the NFL Draft and would be some serious long term storytelling.
What does 'go find yourself' even mean?
"Go find yourself." Three words that probably made a lot of people cringe when Cope uttered them to Christian Cage at AEW All In Texas, but those words are going to be the catalyst to one of the most intriguing parts of the AEW tag team division in quite some time.
It's been well known for a while now that the ultimate goal for Cope and Cage was to finally have them reunite and have one final tag run before they retire. The problem is that Cage has been such a good heel for the last three years, it seemed difficult to imagine how they would eventually get to them being a duo again. Turning Cope probably wasn't the best move, despite a chunk of the AEW audience already having a problem with him supposedly not putting over younger talent (he did show up less than two minutes after Nick Wayne turned on his father after all), but he is still very popular amongst most fans, meaning that Cage being a face was the only possible solution.
To start, expect the former Edge & Christian to have a big build leading up to All Out in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in September. I find it hard to see them wrestling anyone of note on the Forbidden Door card in August, so let's just say their first match as a duo will be at All Out. Given the nature of the turn, their first opponents should probably by Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian, but due to the fact that it was the original plan for All In Texas, Cope and Cage will likely face FTR in September, with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler turning on Cope at Dynasty being the driving narrative behind that match.
When they do eventually face Wayne and Sabian, expect Cope and Cage to go over in the end, but don't be surprised if the youngsters get the better of the veterans in their initial meeting. Cage will of course be the one taking pin, with Wayne probably being the one to gain the victory to fully solidify his status as a star. After they get their messy family business out of the way, a dream match with a team like The Young Bucks simply has to happen. Matt and Nick Jackson have already faced The Hardys in AEW, so it's only fitting that we get the now former EVP's against another one of the Attitude Era's most famous teams.
I don't know if Cope and Cage will end up having enough time to get a run with the AEW Tag Team Championships, and to be honest, they don't really need it. However, don't be surprised if they do end up having a short nostalgia run in early 2026. Whether they will be the ones to beat The Hurt Syndicate is unclear, but the slow reunion between Cope and Cage will be one of the most interesting stories the tag team division will have seen in a while.
How will Mercedes Mone bounce back from her first AEW loss?
AEW All In Texas was a historic night for a variety of reasons, with one of the biggest moments of the night being Mercedes Moné suffering her first singles loss at the hands of "Timeless" Toni Storm. Of course, Moné didn't leave Globe Life Field empty handed as she still has to carry six belts around, but the AEW Women's World Championship is the first title that "The CEO" has failed to capture. This obviously begs the question of what's next for Moné, Storm, and the rest of the AEW women's division, and there's a few directions the company could go in.
To start, this could, in theory, be the loss that sets off a chain of events that causes Moné to lose all of her titles one by one. Holding four titles from four different companies is already a tall order, but "The CEO" could become so obsessed with the idea of rectifying the loss to Toni that her current collection of titles starts to dwindle. She could lose the RevPro and EWA titles later this month when she travels to Europe for RevPro's Summer Sizzler event, and the CMLL title at an event like the company's 92nd Anniversary Show in September. As for the TBS Championship, that's harder to predict as the company could surprise us with a loss on "AEW Dynamite," but expect her to drop the belt on pay-per-view before the end of the year.
This will all lead to an eventual rematch between Moné and Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship as I can see the "Timeless" one holding on to her crown until she crosses paths with "The CEO" again. One bold prediction I will make about their rematch is that it will end up being the first women's match in AEW history to main event a pay-per-view, especially if a show like Full Gear or Worlds End takes place in Boston. When it does happen, Moné will dethrone the champion, finally solidifying herself as the one true queen of the women's division. However, there is one wildcard that could throw all of these potential plans off.
That wildcard is the winner of the women's Casino Gauntlet match from All In Texas, the ROH Women's World Champion Athena. She had a fantastic match against Moné in April, and has never wrestled Storm one-on-one, but at this point in time, I think Athena will have to drop the ROH belt before she cashes in her title opportunity, meaning that the "Fallen Goddess" will be a lingering presence in the title picture until early 2026 at the earliest.
Overall, Storm, Moné, and Athena are likely to be your next three AEW Women's World Champions. When each of them holds the title remains to be seen, but with those three at the top and a strong undercurrent of talent fighting their way through as well, the AEW women's division is in a fantastic spot as we head in to the final third of 2025.
What will Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada do now?
All In saw the fifth chapter of the saga between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada cross the Pacific for the first time in a Winner Takes All bout between the International and Continental Champions respectively.
Okada had banded with long-time confidant-turned-nemesis Don Callis in the lead-up to the event, and that association would give Okada the slight edge over "The Best Bout Machine" as he won after 31 minutes to become the first AEW Unified Champion. Okada will now go on with that title, according to Tony Khan during the Post-Show, without such a luxury as the Continental rules will carry over. And after 483 days as champion at the time of writing, 13 defenses, and eliminator matches in between, there is hardly a clear direction on who is next challenger could be.
Omega, rather understandably, wrestles more sporadically and intends to keep it that way for the foreseeable. So there is a question of whether he will be pursuing a rematch against Okada at all, and then if he does when he will finally get into the hunt for the title. Omega was written off in the build-up to their match at All In, and could very well be again. But Kota Ibushi has since made his return and opened up the opportunity for the pair to explore their reunion as a tag team – especially with the Young Bucks reeling from their EVP title loss.
Technically, Omega is still due a World Tag title shot, having won the opportunity from the Bucks alongside Chris Jericho prior to his absence. That could be a thread to pull from, or there is the largely unresolved issues between Omega and the Bucks after getting kicked out of The Elite in lieu of Okada last year. Jericho is also expected to return sooner rather than later, with his rebrand as "The Learning Tree" coming after his ill-fated stint with Omega, so there is also an opening to explore there.
Forbidden Door is around the corner, and with the event merging the worlds of NJPW, AEW, and potentially CMLL and/or STARDOM together, the hope would be that Omega and Okada would be around come August. Either to work together or separate, but truthfully only time will tell with the first steps presumably to take place during this week's "AEW Dynamite."
How will Hangman Page start his second world title reign?
"Hangman" Adam Page finally claimed his second AEW World title at All In by dethroning Jon Moxley, with the help of Bryan Danielson, the returning Darby Allin, and his former arch-rival Swerve Strickland. And in terms of the future, some of the question has already been answered by Tony Khan by way of social media announcement, with it being confirmed that "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday will see both Page's first promo segment since becoming champion, but also a trios match pitting him, Mark Briscoe, and Powerhouse Hobbs against Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. That points to the idea that he and Moxley have yet to conclude their feud and that he may be the one to call next opportunity. But he's going to have more than enough competition.
Both Samoa Joe and Will Ospreay were taken out by the Death Riders throughout All In at the hands, boot, and a steel chair of Castagnoli. Ospreay and Strickland had also beaten the Young Bucks during the event to ensure they could challenge for the World title over the next year, so one would presume that they are going to be taking their ticket at the line for future opportunities. Time will only tell how long, if at all, Ospreay will be out of action with Forbidden Door in August touching down in the UK, and there is a well-established precedent for Strickland and Page to run things back; especially with the argument that Page now owes Strickland for his help.
However, throwing a spanner in the works for all of the aforementioned is MJF, having secured a world title contract after winning the men's Casino Gauntlet at All In. Little has been said as to what the contract entails, whether it will be a fixed match or a cash-in situation. When Christian Cage won the Gauntlet and the contract last year, it was treated akin to Money in the Bank, cashing in during the Revolution main event to turn it into a triple threat. However, when Toni Storm won the Gauntlet earlier this year, her shot was for her bout against Mariah May at Grand Slam Australia. In either situation, he is bound to cross paths and almost certainly have something to say about or to Page in the coming weeks.
