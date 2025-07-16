AEW All In 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

It's official following their loss to Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, the Young Bucks, have lost their Executive Vice President statuses in AEW, at least, in kayfabe. The power, according to Strickland and Ospreay, now goes back to us, the fans, and AEW President Tony Khan. The babyfaces' future opportunities at "Hangman" Adam Page's AEW World Championship remain intact. But, what's next for the Bucks after they've lost the heel gimmick they've been working with since the beginning of last year?

They're not likely going anywhere, as despite losing their EVP status, they're still contracted wrestlers, though they could take a few weeks off before coming back with a new gimmick. One of the most likely scenarios that AEW fans see is some iteration of, using the best example in recent memory here, "Bum A**" or "Broke A**" Baron Corbin back in 2021. The Bucks have technically lost it all when it comes to their heel characters, so seeing them bum around backstage and attempt to make friends with those they have wronged in the past seems like the most logical route to go with the story. Matthew and Nicholas, who will no doubt start going by just Matt and Nick again, will likely go through some kind of redemption arc that could see them either rise once again as babyfaces, or go right back to being dastardly heels after they've climbed their way back the AEW ranks.

It doesn't seem likely that they'll be able to regain their EVP status. Even if they continue a feud with Ospreay and Strickland, the babyfaces don't have any authority to award their status back to them. In their quest to make friends again, the Bucks might go to Kenny Omega, who also took a big loss at All In, in attempts to mend fences, only to be reminded that Omega also gave up his EVP status.

If Khan wants to make some television appearances and be involved in a storyline, he very well could do that as the Bucks prove themselves worthy of becoming EVPs once again after a lot of hard work and changed behavior. However, Khan hasn't been a big storyline character in AEW history and generally seems to tend to avoid it. His last appearance was when he was taken out by the Young Bucks back in April 2024, however, so if he was ever going to make a reappearance on his own programs, it should be with all this. That would bring the Young Bucks heel turn full circle after putting Khan in a neck brace for the NFL Draft and would be some serious long term storytelling.

Written by Daisy Ruth