WWE SmackDown 7/18/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

They may not be friends, but they sure as hell are a "WWE SmackDown" highlight.

I was initially apprehensive about the pairing of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, but I have to say, the two of them have grown on me. Bliss is great at playing the straight woman to Flair's new persona, who is not a true babyface (I don't know if she ever will be) while not being a full heel, rather being comparable to a spoiled, sheltered brat who is slowly learning how to interact with people after a "real world" experience. Flair and Bliss have an unexpected chemistry together that has shone in the recent weeks, and, considering how apprehensive I tend to be towards Flair's in-ring work, I can't believe that I am actually enjoying her storyline as much as I am.

I would typically be upset at the fact that Flair and Bliss were just handed a SummerSlam title opportunity, but they handled and presented the sudden match announcement with such character (and realism?) that I found myself enjoying the segment. If it weren't for Bliss' understandable and relatable surprise and skepticism when Flair casually mentioned (like, as casually as a rich kid mentions their new Aston Martin) that she pulled strings in WWE's administrative offices to get this match, this piece would have gone the completely opposite direction. It's the character choices both women are making that I find myself enjoying, and those character choices can easily explain away the admittedly rushed and nepotic nature of their SummerSlam match handout. The growth that both of these performers are displaying, even at this point in their careers, where they are considered veterans with seemingly nowhere else to progress, is really impressive, and honestly, they are a large part of keeping eyes on the women's division — perhaps even more so than the likes of WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill, who only got a video package and not many opportunities to connect with the crowd.

Of course, there's space for the dramatic in professional wrestling, but Flair and Bliss' performances are showing that there is value in casualness, in subtlety, in borderline realism. They are a funny duo, but not so much that it ventures into caricature. Professional wrestling, as a popular art form, seeks to create a connection between performer and audience, so when you have Flair and Bliss interacting in their very natural ways, their relatability goes up. Their interactions don't feel like that of an odd, shock-value — this feels like two women who are just friends (despite their adamant refusal to admit so) talking. It lulls us into a suspension of disbelief. We can more easily follow their story and laugh at the physical gags they do pull out, because we are presented with such a casual, "this could be two people in real life" pair of performers.

The key to making Flair likable is to make her anyone but "The Queen." To Bliss, Flair is anyone but "The Queen."

Written by Angeline Phu