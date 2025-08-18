WINC Watchlist: WWE X AEW X AAA X NJPW X ROH Forbidden Summit Of The Worlds Collide!

Ring of Honor had already gone through its golden age, and its first down period, by the time 2014 rolled around, but there was no denying how influential they had been in their 12 years of existence. One of their greatest exports, Bryan Danielson, had just won the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 30 less than six weeks before this event took place, "WWE NXT" was slowly but surely taking ROH's biggest names and style to create a brand that would keep hardcore wrestling fans interested in WWE, and with TNA/Impact Wrestling rapidly declining in popularity, ROH saw a chance to truly establish themselves as the number two promotion in the United States.

Then came their working relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a company that had emerged from the dark ages of the 2000s as a true force to be reckoned with both domestically and internationally in the 2010s, and you can put a lot of that international success down to the Bullet Club. Yes, the faction still exists today in various iterations, but it's hard to comprehend how popular Bullet Club were at this point in time, and because of the fact that they were based in NJPW, Ring of Honor was the primary place in the US where you could get your fix of telling people to "Suck It" while giving someone a "Too Sweet" like it was 1998 again.

Of the Bullet Club members in 2014, there were no two men more brash, arrogant, or in your face than The Young Bucks. Matt and Nick Jackson had the most punchable faces in the world at this point, but they were just so fun to watch in the ring that you couldn't help but cheer for them despite being heels, and this match with reDRagon at War of the Worlds is a perfect example of that. Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly were a no-nonsense, MMA-influenced style tag team who even had Tom Lawlor in their corner while he was still an active fighter in the UFC, making them perfect foils for the two men who were bringing "Superkick Parties" to every building they wrestled in at the time.

Having gone back and watched the entire event, this is undoubtedly the match of the night; in an age where we have seen the founding fathers of AEW wrestle 30-minute classics in their sleep, this match spans less than 13, but they do a lot in that time. reDRagon almost make The Young Bucks babyfaces despite Matt and Nick being the heels for how much they dominate the first half of the match, but once The Bucks get going, this match rapidly goes through the gears to the point where the final stretch of the match is big move after big move until the dramatic finish where reDRagon become the new ROH Tag Team Champions.

If you ever wanted a taster of what top tier party wrestling is, this is a fine example.

Written by Sam Palmer