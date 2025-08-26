AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

Forbidden Door was a landmark event for AEW's Mercedes Mone, as "The CEO" defended her TBS Championship for the 19th time in her first multi-woman match this reign. While AEW's Alex Windsor, CMLL's Persephone, and STARDOM's Bozilla all fought valiantly, Mone stole the victory by rolling up Persephone in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it ending to a chaotic match. With Forbidden Door now in the rear view mirror, what is next for Mone's most recent challengers as they lick their wounds? Who is Mone's next opponent? Is there anyone who can pump the brakes on the Mone train as the TBS Champion blazes forward in her 456 day reign?

Persephone and Bozilla stole the show Sunday with their incredible feats of strength, and represented CMLL and STARDOM proudly. While there are no reports regarding the length of their contracts, it'd be surprising if their performances at Forbidden Door didn't grab the attention of North America's mainstream promotions — mainly AEW and its main competitor, WWE. Where exactly each woman will end up — if they choose to wrestle in North America at all — is a toss-up, but the future is undoubtedly bright for the 24-year old Persephone and the 21-year old Bozilla.

Windsor has been making a strong impact on AEW programming since her debut, most notably taking on Athena and Billie Starkz alongside AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm. Her performance at Forbidden Door, and her presence in the ring following Mone's flash pin, might foreshadow a solo feud between herself and Mone in the coming weeks. If Windsor is not due to face Mone again any time soon, however, she may continue to associate herself with Storm. Whether or not this will devolve into another Storm/Mariah May (now known as Blake Monroe) feud is unclear, as there are strong cases for keeping both Storm and Windsor as babyfaces. Regardless, there's no evidence to suggest a Windsor absence from AEW post-Forbidden Door.

Mone seems to have locked up with every women on the AEW roster during her 19 TBS title defenses. Mone has taken down some of AEW's household names, including Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, Skye Blue, and Willow Nightingale. With most of the women she hasn't faced occupied with a multi-woman's angle involving the Triangle of Madness and Queen Aminata's scrappy gang of babyfaces, however, there aren't many options for Mone. Now might be the time to bring over some less-utilized talent to square up against Mone, with Athena, Deonna Purrazzo, and Taya Valkyrie among the few women that Mone hasn't defended against. Kamille, Mone's former security personnel, has also been missing from AEW for quite some time. While Kamille is off working a television show while nursing injuries — reportedly adjacent to the recently-returned Wardlow's situation — she could return to stake her revenge on the treacherous Mone as the TBS Champion's lists of potential competitors whittles down.

As the TBS Title's future remains open-ended, fans will have to keep tuning in to "Dynamite" to see just where The Mone Train stops next.

Written by Angeline Phu