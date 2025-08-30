WWE SmackDown 8/29/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I feel like I have hated everything about the John Cena versus Logan Paul Clash in Paris match across the board on just about every opinion piece or feature on this website over the last few weeks, but I had a thought that crept into my head last week that was confirmed tonight. I know WWE was going for this match to help Cena's babyface stock after the absolute wreck of a heel run, and I still don't think that much is necessary, but, Paul is doing one thing for Cena right now. He's not just getting him major babyface love from crowds, he's almost turning him into an old school Cena, the Cena I fell in love with as a kid.

Even Cena's cadence, especially last week, I noticed, sounded more like Cena when he was in his Doctor of Thuganomics era. Not entirely, he wasn't rhyming or rapping or anything, but just the way he was speaking reminded me of my favorite iteration of Cena's character back in the day. Cena has also had some great lines he's used on Paul, last week it was him saying he knew all about hustle, but nothing about loyalty or respect, and this week, he ran down Paul for not being as influential of an influencer (I guess that makes sense?) as he once was.

My favorite part of this all tonight was Cena acknowledging the young fan who became the meme when Cena turned heel. I didn't remember that little guy was from an international crowd, so it was really, really cute and fun seeing him tonight. I loved that Cena went right up to him in the crowd to acknowledge him and talk with him while still cutting the promo on Paul. It was a really nice touch with all of this, and worked well in the sense of WWE wanting to put the babyface rub back on him.

I know I've crapped all over this match, and while I still don't like it and I do agree with the argument that it's a waste of Cena's dwindling dates, I do like the fact that Cena is pulling out some of his old character, but very subtly, in this feud. Maybe it's because Cena is a much better actor now than he was back then, that it's really working for me, especially when you throw the dash of nostalgia in there. And honestly, after tonight, I need Cena to win this match for the meme kid as much as I need him to win to make it worth it and to shut Paul up.

Written by Daisy Ruth