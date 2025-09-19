AEW All Out 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
It's nearly time for AEW to go all out for the seventh consecutive year, as the upstart All Elite Wrestling prepares to hit Toronto for a show that could have big implications to go with the biggest attendance numbers in event history. All Out 2025 has already moved to an earlier time slot in response to WWE's massive counterprogramming effort in the form of Wrestlepalooza and is once again dealing with a roster depleted by injury, but that hasn't stopped Tony Khan from putting together a stacked 10-match main card. Beyond the five championships on the line in the Great White North, the show is set to feature two doubtlessly bloody hardcore matches, the return of Eddie Kingston, a possible new member of The Hurt Syndicate (?) and the official Canadian reformation of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, who will be expecting a hero's welcome when they open the show.
Who will be walking away from all these matches with a win? That's what the Wrestling Inc. staff determined to find out — and we're actually largely in collective agreement for most of these contests. Now, have we been wrong before? Don't worry about it. Let's get to the picks!
Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill: Kingston (94%)
Eddie Kingston is due to return to the ring for the first time in over a year after Big Bill called him out for a bout at All Out in Toronto.
Kingston broke his leg as well as rupturing ligaments during his last bout, a No Ropes Last Man Standing bout with Gabe Kidd in May 2024, losing and dropping the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship in the process. His last AEW match came a month prior to that — losing in trios action alongside Adam Copeland and Mark Briscoe to the House of Black at Dynasty — and he is looking for his first singles victory since Revolution in March last year.
Bill, on the other hand, has been undefeated in singles action since February and is looking to carry that momentum from TV into his first pay-per-view singles match. He and Bryan Keith have been on a mission to establish themselves in their own right since Chris Jericho walked out on them in April, and he will be looking to replicate the former "Learning Tree's" exploits over Kingston to that effect.
However, much of the Wrestling Inc. staff see him failing in that task, with 94% of the poll predicting Kingston to emerge with his hand raised upon his return to the fold. Anything can happen, as reflected with the 6% voting for Bill. But it seems like a tall task for the taller man facing the former Continental Crown holder, with Toronto likely to play host to a victorious return as opposed to a career-defining upset.
Written by Max Everett
The Hurt Syndicate vs. Ricochet & Gates of Agony: The Hurt Syndicate (82%)
The wrestling world was shocked when Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin dropped their AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Forbidden Door 2025. The Hurt Syndicate barely had time to lick its wounds before Ricochet and Gates of Agony came to make the downed faction their newest targets, and the last few weeks of AEW programming have seen the Hurt Syndicate and Ricochet's Gates of Agony at each other's throats. It's anyone's game come Saturday, but if you ask us, we at Wrestling Inc. are investing in the business of hurting people, as 82% of us predicted a Hurt Syndicate victory in Toronto.
Ricochet, Liona, and Kaun are surprisingly effective. From kidnapping Mark Briscoe to running the outside interference that ultimately led to the Hurt Syndicate's Forbidden Door loss, Ricochet's Gates of Agony are agents of chaos. They're not above unsanctioned beatdowns and overall manipulation to achieve their goals, as shown by Ricochet's violation of his own proposed "gentleman's agreement." The Hurt Syndicate will have to prepare for everything come Saturday, as Ricochet and the Gates of Agony truly have nothing to lose in their quest to climb the AEW ladder.
As hungry as Ricochet and the Gates of Agony are, however, the Hurt Syndicate is a proven duo. Backstage politics aside, THS has been dominant ever since Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP jumped shipped to AEW, and we just can't see them taking a loss so soon after losing their titles to Brodido (especially in such controversial fashion). The Hurt Syndicate, who are working perhaps even more seamlessly as ever post-loss, took a win at "September to Remember" when Lashley incapacitated Liona with a Hurt Lock. Nothing seems to be stopping their momentum, and at All Out, we predict that business will be booming for the Hurt Syndicate.
Written by Angeline Phu
Cope & Christian vs. FTR: C&C (94%)
With no stakes on the line for the Cope and Christian Cage versus FTR match at All Out, 94% of us here at WINC believe Cope and Cage, or Cage and Cope, however you prefer, are going to defeat Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler, even with threat of Stokely Hathaway at ringside for FTR. The match is set to open the pay-per-view, so it seems to us like AEW President Tony Khan would want to start off the show hot with a big babyface victory, especially in Cope and Cage's hometown. It's been a long time since the former Edge and Christian tagged together in Toronto, so no matter what, it's going to be a big moment.
It's also bound to be an exciting match with a super hot crowd, with two of the best tag teams in history going to battle. FTR attacked Cope around five months ago, and he's been waiting to get his hands on them ever since. He and Cage reunited at All In back in July when members of the Patriarchy turned their backs on their former leader. They had a match against Killswitch and Kip Sabian at Forbidden Door, and that was the most recent match for both of them, compared to FTR wrestling a few matches on "AEW Collision," so Cope and Cage are going into this slightly fresher.
While some of us are more pessimistic about this match and are still giving Harwood and Wheeler a chance, the majority of us at 94% believe Cage and Cope have this in the bag. We also expect a post-match beatdown, and Hathaway is going to get what's coming to him after his guaranteed match interference, too.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Tables 'n' Tacks match: MJF (65%)
From attempted arson to spoiling an AEW TNT Championship opportunity, Mark Briscoe and MJF have plenty of heat with each other, which makes their Tables 'n' Tacks match — a stipulation chosen by the hardcore Briscoe himself — apt for All Out. With tables, thumbtacks, and plenty of blood promised for Saturday, a majority of us at Wrestling Inc. are choosing, interestingly, to back MJF in the match, with 65% of our staff predicting a win for AEW's most hated wrestler.
Briscoe, as the man who chose the Tables 'n' Tacks stipulation, has to know what he is getting in to. With a strong heart and an iron constitution, a hardcore match such as this is practically made for AEW's master in the art of "redneck kung-fu." Combine that with Briscoe's personal issues with MJF: along with everything he has done, MJF continuously invoked the name of the late Jay Briscoe in the build-up to All Out, claiming that Mark should have been in Jay's place during the elder Briscoe's horrific accident. Briscoe has every reason to fight for the win, and could very well pull off an underdog victory on Saturday.
However, we're unwilling to believe MJF will go quietly. While MJF has attempted to wiggle of the hardcore stipulation, we believe that, when the lights come on in Toronto, the hardcore stipulation will work in his favor. MJF's niche lies in two places: bent rules and opportunities. With No Disqualifications on the table, MJF is free to do whatever dastardly plan he can conjure up to secure the victory, and it just takes one moment of broken concentration from Briscoe for MJF to capitalize.
Honestly, both men look great heading into All Out. For us, however, MJF snatches the majority vote from our intrepid set of future-predicting writers.
Written by Angeline Phu
Coffin Match: Darby Allin (82%)
Historically, Jon Moxley has been one of the strongest-booked wrestlers in AEW. Since he joined the company on the night of its very first show, more than six years ago, only nine individuals have defeated Moxley in AEW singles action. Darby Allin isn't yet one of them, but there's good reason to believe he'll join the list after this coffin match.
Nearly one year ago, Moxley defeated Allin at AEW Grand Slam. Though Allin took a leave of absence to climb Mount Everest in the interim, he never forgot about Moxley and the Death Riders, especially after the group threw him down a flight of stairs to send him off. Now, more than 80% of the Wrestling Inc. team believes Allin will get his revenge.
Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong have their own bones to pick with the Death Riders, and aren't booked for anything at All Out yet. They could help neutralize some of the heels' inevitable interference. Plus, like Moxley, Allin has been in the AEW mix since the early days. He's a former two-time TNT Champion and held the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Sting, but Allin has yet to be truly elevated to the main card. Finally picking up a singles win against Moxley would help him take that next step up, and the story calls for it. After responding to being thrown down steps by climbing the tallest mountain in the world, there's just no way this feud can end without Allin on top.
Written by Nick Miller
Four-way Ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: Brodido (82%)
The Brodido tandem of Brody King and Bandido will be making the third defense of their reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions since Forbidden Door this weekend, and will be doing so in a four-way against the Young Bucks, JetSpeed, and the Don Callis Family pairing of Josh Alexander and Hechicero.
As if the odds weren't already stacked against the champions, they will have to contend with the Bucks who are three-time Tag Team Champions in their own right — albeit a version of the Bucks that had been on a downward spiral since losing to Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door, only getting back on track in the past couple of weeks. Much like Brodido, JetSpeed and the DCF duo are relatively fresh to teaming with one another, although the former failed in its three-way attempt at the titles when they were held by the Hurt Syndicate at All In Texas.
Brodido won the titles from the Hurt Syndicate to end their 214-day reig — although the champions had been factored out of the bout, by pinning FTR at Forbidden Door — and have since made defenses against the Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta on "AEW Dynamite" and Galeon Fantasma in CMLL; if they were to win on Saturday, they will have made almost half the amount of defenses as the former champions in their first 30 days with the titles. And according to the Wrestling Inc. staff, they should be keeping their titles against all comers during All Out, with 82% voting for the champions to complete their third retention and move forward with the titles. That left all of the challengers backed with the same regard, 6% each, with each team naturally commanding their own justification heading into the four-way.
Written by Max Everett
Three-way match for the AEW Unified Championship: Kazuchika Okada (100%)
With all due respect to Mascara Dorada and Konosuke Takeshita, once it became clear the Unified Championship would be the successor to the AEW Continental Championship, it seemed likely that Okada was holding the title until the next Continental Classic. While Konosuke Takeshita might be the G1 Climax winner, and on his way to being "The Next Okada" in some folks' eyes, the entire Wrestling Inc. Staff thinks Okada is going to walk out of All Out victorious.
To be completely honest, if you told me the Continental Title and the Unified Title were simply made to give Okada something to do, I would not skip a beat believing you. It seems to be a wasteland of a division, littered with corpses of wrestlers who went under 20 minutes against Okada and came out looking, well, not great. There's something about the time limit that hamstrings the famously long-winded Okada, and now it looks like we will be going through much of the same until December, when he will likely win the Continental Classic again, unless AEW pulls a legitimate contender out of its ass between now and the end of the year.
Mascara Dorada feels like he is simply in the match to eat a Rainmaker and take the fall so Takeshita doesn't have to. Maybe Takeshita will dethrone Okada down the line, but it doesn't feel like it will be Saturday.
Written by Ross Berman IV
AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (94%)
Mercedes Mone's "[insert number of belts here] Mone" gimmick is far from over, and while there's roughly one person at Wrestling In.c who believes in Riho, it is more than likely Mone will leave All Out in Toronto with the same number of belts she arrived with. It's also possible she somehow gets more belts. This is Mercedes Mone we're talking about after all.
Someone in the AEW Women's Division is going to dethrone Mercedes at some point. The division is simply getting too much momentum for it not to be inevitable. It just isn't going to be Riho and it isn't going to be Saturday. Mone's run with the title has been historic, and there is nothing about the is feud that suggests it will be the shocking end to her lengthy reign. Is it possible? Sure. Like I said, one person remains unconvinced, but it certainly feels like Riho will be a warm-up to whichever star steps up to defeat the former IWGP Women's Champion.
Maybe it will be Willow Nightingale. Maybe it will be Julia Hart. Maybe it will be someone we couldn't even imagine. Maybe Mercedes retires with the belt after 75 years of active competition. Either way, the end won't be on Saturday. Apologies to my one colleague.
Written by Ross Berman IV
AEW World Championship: Adam Page (94%)
"Hangman" Adam Page has his third AEW World Championship defense of this reign at All Out against TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher. While the young "Protostar" is an up-and-comer in AEW, and has been ever since turning heel and shaving his head last year, we don't think he stands a chance at becoming a double champion. While some of us are predicting he somehow miraculously defeats Page, there's one stipulation to this match standing in his way that has the majority of us convinced he's losing.
All members of the Don Callis Family are banned from ringside, and if they interfere, Fletcher loses his TNT title, and that's why 94% of us believe "Hangman" is winning here. If Fletcher gets disqualified, he also loses the TNT title, so he won't be using the screwdriver even if Don Callis is able to hide it somewhere ringside before the match. While we're not fully convinced that Callis and the rest of the family won't get involved somehow behind the referee's back, those are the official rules and we do believe he hangs on to the TNT title.
Fletcher may be a beast in the ring and this title match is going to be a great one, but without the family around him in an official capacity, we don't think he's going to beat Page. "The Protostar" will be ready one day for the AEW World Championship, but for now, Page needs to carry on while so many other main event players are out injured. "Hangman" is the person to carry AEW right now, and there's no shortage of heels he can feud with moving forward. He deserves a lengthy title reign after being the one to dethrone Jon Moxley, and we believe he wins at All Out.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (94%)
"Timeless" Toni Storm has been at the top of the women's division in AEW for years, and that isn't likely to change today. While her three challengers in this match would all be worthy champions at some point in the future, hardly any of our staff thinks that this title is going to change hands at All Out.
First and foremost, it would be disappointing to see Storm's reign come to an end in a thrown-together four-way. There's a chance it could happen, with Kris Statlander having some kind of new affiliation with the Death Riders. Right now, though, we envision Storm walking out with the title and possibly continuing to feud against Statlander, as she feels like she's in the best position to become the next champion.
That's not to say Jamie Hayter and Thekla aren't worthy opponents as well. Hayter is a former champion herself, but after so much time off over the last couple of years, she needs to be heated up once again before recapturing the belt. Thekla has plenty of time left for her to work her way to the top of the card, and a strong showing in this match will continue that upward trajectory, but she isn't quite ready for the world title.
After successfully defending her belt against Mercedes Mone at AEW's biggest show of the year, and securing another win against the long-reign ROH Women's World Champion Athena at the next pay-per-view, it would be a strange move to take the title off Storm in this match. For that reason, we're going with the champ.
Written by Nick Miller