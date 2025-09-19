AEW All Out 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Eddie Kingston is due to return to the ring for the first time in over a year after Big Bill called him out for a bout at All Out in Toronto.

Kingston broke his leg as well as rupturing ligaments during his last bout, a No Ropes Last Man Standing bout with Gabe Kidd in May 2024, losing and dropping the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship in the process. His last AEW match came a month prior to that — losing in trios action alongside Adam Copeland and Mark Briscoe to the House of Black at Dynasty — and he is looking for his first singles victory since Revolution in March last year.

Bill, on the other hand, has been undefeated in singles action since February and is looking to carry that momentum from TV into his first pay-per-view singles match. He and Bryan Keith have been on a mission to establish themselves in their own right since Chris Jericho walked out on them in April, and he will be looking to replicate the former "Learning Tree's" exploits over Kingston to that effect.

However, much of the Wrestling Inc. staff see him failing in that task, with 94% of the poll predicting Kingston to emerge with his hand raised upon his return to the fold. Anything can happen, as reflected with the 6% voting for Bill. But it seems like a tall task for the taller man facing the former Continental Crown holder, with Toronto likely to play host to a victorious return as opposed to a career-defining upset.

