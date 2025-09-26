WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Blake Monroe is about to debut her "Woman From Hell" character in the ring in a weaponized steel cage match at No Mercy and 53% of us believe Jordynne Grace doesn't stand a chance. Monroe got the first victory between the pair in a normal singles match at Heatwave last month, but when she attacked Grace a few weeks ago and left with a bloody mouth, the tide of their feud changed.

While Monroe was already a serious heel in WWE, now, she's out for blood, and more than half of us believe she's going to win this match to really prove what the "Woman From Hell" is all about. It doesn't exactly match sense to debut a darker version of "The Glamour" without putting some effort behind it, including giving her a victory. While we don't think there will be more anymore (planned) blood in this feud, we know this match is going to be brutal with how excellent the former Mariah May is with extreme stipulations.

Some of us are holding out hope for Grace, however, as it doesn't exactly seem like she's hit the ground running in "NXT" and could use a big victory. Giving her a win here would also tie them at 1-1 in their feud, and it would be interesting to see what WWE comes up with as a stipulation for a potential rubber match. Knowing WWE, however, there can always be a third match between these women even if Monroe gets the victory here.

This has the potential to be the match of the night, but we just don't think it'll be Grace's night. Here at WINC, 53% of us believe Monroe is going to really establish herself as a serious competitor on "NXT" here, one who has a penchant for more extreme stipulations.

Written by Daisy Ruth