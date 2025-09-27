WWE SmackDown 9/26/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

For a company that profits off of incredible athleticism, meticulous body conditioning, and the insane work ethic of their staff, WWE is incredibly lazy.

With Elton Prince on the shelf with injury, Pretty Deadly partner Kit Wilson has been left to desperately claw his way to relevancy on Fridays. Unfortunately, after his now-two run-ins with Damian Priest, it seems that he's been shackled with a new gimmick. The formerly flamboyant and jovial Wilson has gone sour, trading in his musical theatre references and ostentatious gear for what can only be described as an AI program's recollection of "woke" terminology, carelessly mishmashed together in a way that cannot even be described as word salad (because, in the words of one of our staff members, "salad" implies wholesome sustenance). No, Wilson's new gimmick is more akin to word slop, his terms mishmashed together until they bleeding into an amorphous, unrecognizable glob of what could technically be considered verbiage.

Okay, I know that Wilson's being positioned as a heel. I know the cowardly heel who hides behind mind games and fanciful words, for the sake of avoiding confrontation, is a common in-ring trope. However, a coward still has to be coherent (look at Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' current gimmicks for scaredy-cat heels who run away from danger). Just because you're a heel who skirts away from violence doesn't mean you suddenly have an excuse to not make sense. Kit Wilson doesn't make sense.

When I made that AI shout (derogatory) earlier, I wasn't joking. Wilson's words are as shallow as anything those thought-stealing programs can spit out. He's throwing out terms like "toxic masculinity" and "patriarchal trauma" without displaying any conscious understanding of those concepts. There's no actual human thought behind this gimmick. He's just yapping. If you really want to have a heel whose inherent evil relies on a mockery of genuine gender discourse concepts, then that's fine. Cohesion does not have a moral affiliation — a "woke-"mocking heel can exist while making sense. Wilson is straight-up nonsensical, and that makes him even more unbearable to watch. It goes beyond face/heel dynamics — it is a matter of "can I stomach hearing this man spit nonsense enough to get to the next segment." For me, the answer is no, and I'm turning off the program (or, it would be if I didn't have to watch this for my job).

I don't really get why they couldn't just run with the "Pretty Deadly" gimmick with Wilson acting as a one-man band, because he could have easily translated his career to a singles act. I don't even get how this lazy gimmick got greenlit past the writer's room. I can't imagine a wrestler pitching such a trash idea like this themselves. Is Wilson getting punished for some locker room sin? Why is he getting dealt such a horrendous, underresearched, throwaway gimmick?

This entire thing feels lazy. It's almost insulting that WWE would put this on TV, and expect us to give them the ad revenue.

Written by Angeline Phu