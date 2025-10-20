Report: WWE HOFer Set For Return On Tonight's Raw To Team With Stephanie Vaquer

It's good to be Stephanie Vaquer right now. The Chile born luchadora is in her second month as WWE Women's World Champion, and most recently added the Women's Crown Jewel Championship to her collection after defeating WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at Crown Jewel. And just when it looked as though she would be outnumbered going against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez of the Judgment Day, it appears help is arriving not a moment too soon.

Bodyslam+ reports that WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is set to return to "Raw" this evening, and is being brought in to work with Vaquer and provide her a teammate against Perez and Rodriguez. Given that Vaquer and Perez are set to face off one-on-one this evening in a nontitle match up, this would suggest Bella will get involved either during or after the match to set up a future tag bout with her and Vaquer taking on Rodriguez and Perez.

Following an appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble match in January, Bella returned to WWE full-time in June, initially feuding with Liv Morgan. A planned match between the two at WWE Evolution was canceled, however, after Morgan suffered a legitimate injury. Bella instead competed in Evolution Battle Royal to determine the #1 contender for the Women's World Championship, which was ironically won by Vaquer.

Bella instead transitioned into a feud with Becky Lynch shortly thereafter, though she was unsuccessful in unseating Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris. Following the match, Bella disappeared from WWE programming, making her reported appearance tonight her first in WWE since the PLE.