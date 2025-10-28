What Could Have Been: What If WWE's Jade Cargill Had Stayed In AEW?

Former longest-reigning AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is one of WWE's most buzz-worthy signings in recent memory. She made the jump from AEW to WWE in September 2023, and was the first signing under TKO Group Holdings. Her final match in AEW took place on September 15, and days later, on the 26th, it was revealed she had signed a multi-year deal with WWE and was pictured training at the Performance Center.

Since arriving in WWE, Cargill has made an impact on the main roster. She's held Women's Tag Team Championship gold alongside Bianca Belair and entered a notable feud with Naomi after the three women were thick as thieves and known as the "Big 3." She's also had two WrestleMania moments so far, including a victory over Naomi at WrestleMania 41, which she followed up by winning the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament. After not being able to best WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam or in a slew of other matches for the title since August, however, Cargill finally turned heel on a recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" and is set to challenge for the title once again at Saturday Night's Main Event.

She may be making waves in WWE after being pushed as a big star ahead of her in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble, but Cargill wasn't doing too bad for herself in AEW prior to making the jump. She held the TBS Championship for 508 days, a record just recently broken by Mercedes Mone, and was 60-0 in the company before she was defeated by Kris Statlander for the gold at Double or Nothing 2023. Cargill could be set to capture the WWE Women's title very soon, but as we prepare for what is potentially her crowning moment, it's hard not to wonder what could have been if she had stayed in AEW.