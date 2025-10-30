Breaking Down The Belts: The Vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk will surely be going into this weekend the favorite to win the title he held for couple of minutes at SummerSlam, having become one of the few people to defeat Gunther clean in the middle of the ring and landing his hands on a WWE title for the first time in a decade. Rollins, ironically returning from a feigned injury, cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk to take the title and begin his own ill-fated title reign. And Punk had earned his opportunity to face Rollins before things went awry for the defending champion.

So it stands to reason that he would be the default option to continue things, especially considering his opponent this weekend was among the names Punk beat to secure his shot. That would leave the window open for him and Rollins to pick up where they left off should he be returning sooner rather than later, and it would continue the ongoing arc of Jey falling short in his journey to cement the "Main Event" moniker. There's also the looming question of whether Jey and Jimmy's issues will continue, with their tensions building as the Vision got the better of them and Roman Reigns, and although they seemed to make peace during this week's show it wouldn't be the first time their brotherly battles have cost Jey.

Likewise, either of the Brons could be circling the situation this weekend, and although that may in itself beckon for a non-finish of some kind, there is also the chance that their potential interference hands the win to one opponent rather than the other. In any case, it would be a surprise if Punk didn't win the title by the final bell.