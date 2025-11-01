WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 11/1/2025, Full & Final Card

2025 might be slowly drawing to a close, but the WWE schedule is still as eventful as ever as the 41st Saturday Night's Main Event will take place at on November 1 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. It will be a night of high stakes as all four matches on the card have titles on the line, but who will be marching into Survivor Series on November 29 with gold around their waist?

For the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Jey Uso will go one-on-one with CM Punk to crown a new champion. Seth Rollins was forced to vacate his title after being injured in his match with Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel on October 11, and was subsequently written off of television after being betrayed by The Vision. Punk earned his title match by winning a number one contender's Triple Threat match on the October 13 episode of "WWE Raw," a match that also featured Uso, who ended up winning a battle royal seven days later to grant him a shot at the title he won back at WrestleMania 41.

In a Wrestlepalooza rematch, Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, with McIntyre looking to avenge the loss he sustained against Rhodes back on September 20. McIntyre was originally meant to fight for his right to face Rhodes as he was set to wrestle Jacob Fatu in a number one contender's match, but Fatu was not medically cleared due to a non-wrestling injury, and "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis subsequently made McIntyre the number one contender by default.

Elsewhere on the show, Tiffany Stratton, who recently surpassed 300 days as the WWE Women's Champion, will defend her crown against Jade Cargill. Stratton originally beat Cargill at WWE SummerSlam in August, but the two became allies in the aftermath. However, that all changed on the October 24 episode of "SmackDown" when Cargill turned on Stratton and declared that she was tired of waiting for an opportunity at achieving her destiny, and the SummerSlam rematch was made official for Saturday Night's Main Event.

Rounding out the four-match card will be a Triple Threat match featuring Rusev and Penta challenging Dominik Mysterio for his WWE Intercontinental Championship. The champion has had a very busy fall as he has not only defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against both Penta and Rusev in recent weeks, with "The Bulgarian Brute" getting two chances to win, but he has also captured the AAA Mega Championship. With that said, Mysterio might be able to cope with Penta and Rusev in singles competition, but things could be different when all three men are in the ring at the same time.