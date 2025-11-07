Tommy Dreamer Says Current WWE Stable Is Almost At The Level Of Evolution, The Shield

Amid reports that Liv Morgan could be making her return from injury to WWE sometime early next year, Roxanne Perez has shown much interest in Morgan's on-screen love interest and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio as tensions among Dominik and his stablemates Finn Balor and JD McDonagh continue to be on the rise on "Raw". While discussing the major potential of a feud between Morgan and Perez upon Morgan's return with his co-host Dave LaGreca, Tommy Dreamer likened Judgment Day to two other renowned stables on "Busted Open Radio".

"I'm just — this is a total other subject, but look how powerful the Judgment Day faction has been for the WWE," Dreamer said. "It's almost like Shield level, Evolution level because Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea [Ripley], Finn, Edge goodbye. Think of all the great [moments] – what that faction did when Damian Priest leaves it, what the faction did for when Rhea Ripley left, the addition of Liv."

Edge (now Adam Copeland) aligned himself with Priest, Ripley, and Balor throughout the early months of 2022. After the trio exiled Edge from the group, Dominik joined in September 2022 until he betrayed Ripley at WWESummerSlam 2024 to align with Morgan. Priest was ousted from the group the same night as Ripley, with Balor turning on Priest to help GUNTHER dethrone him as World Heavyweight Champion. JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez were subsequently brought in shortly after.

"I'll remember it like it's yesterday. How many times are they going to keep losing? How many times are they going to keep losing?" Dreamer recalled. "Look at them now, like you said, featured every week."

