AEW Full Gear 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

Coming out of Full Gear 2025, one moment that had everyone talking was Kyle O'Reilly once again getting the better of Jon Moxley, with the former AEW World Champion being forced to tap out at the end of their bloody No Holds Barred match. After dominating the company as the champion, Moxley has now lost all but one of his pay-per-view matches since April, with his sole victory being over Darby Allin in their Coffin match at All Out, with a win that was in large part due to PAC returning from injury.

Since the group was created, the goal of the Death Riders has been very simple: force the stars of AEW to reach Moxley's level in order to improve the quality of the company as a whole. However, that plan may have actually started to backfire on Moxley, as he has not only been matched but even surpassed by a number of people in AEW. After all, if you had said to people at the start of the year that by the start of the Continental Classic, Kyle O'Reilly would have forced the then AEW World Champion to tap not once but twice, not many people would have believed you.

Moxley's crown of invincibility has been gone for a few months now, but while he still moves and acts as if he is the top dog, when he gets dragged into those deep waters (specifically by his ankles as of late) he panics, he flails, and he does the one thing that is inevitably going to have him eaten alive by his own pack of wolves: he gives up.

There is a growing sense of dread surrounding Moxley right now, where you just know that at some point in the future, the Death Riders are going to have had enough of their ruthless leader getting bested and take matters into their own hands. As for how we get there, Moxley needs to take one more major loss on a big stage, and that loss should come at Worlds End in December. Earlier this week, Moxley was announced as one of the competitors in the annual Continental Classic tournament, and this presents an excellent opportunity. Tony Khan could have him miss out on the semi-finals in a tie-breaker, or have him reach the final four, only to lose to whoever wins the other league and have that be the moment where the Death Riders cannibalize him.

It's not a matter of if, when it comes to the Death Riders turning on Moxley; it's when. That "when" should be at Worlds End, and it's simply a case of figuring out which straw breaks the camel's back for his loyal followers.

Written by Sam Palmer