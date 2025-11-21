AEW Full Gear 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Can't believe we're saying this, but it's been a rough month for Jon Moxley.

It all started at AEW WrestleDream when Darby Allin shockingly made Moxley say "I Quit." Four days later, the former AEW World Champion then intentionally got himself disqualified as he was helplessly trapped in an ankle lock from Kyle O'Reilly in a match on "AEW Dynamite." The following week, O'Reilly mercilessly locked Moxley in a guillotine hold for so long that the referee counted them both out in their rematch. In their next encounter at "Dynamite: Blood & Guts," O'Reilly officially made Moxley tap out to the ankle lock while positioned on top of broken glass. A similar scene then unfolded once again on this week's "Dynamite," with O'Reilly cinching in the ankle lock on Moxley as stomps from Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta left him unfazed.

Moxley eventually escaped the most recent ankle lock due to the collective Death Riders yanking him out of the ring, but frankly, that's irrelevant. The point is: Jon Moxley has endured a mountain of punishment, so much so that any more would be unfathomable...to the slight majority of Wrestling Inc. staff at least.

53% of us trust that AEW Full Gear will mark Jon Moxley's comeback as he takes on Kyle O'Reilly in a No Holds Barred match. Both competitors head into the PPV with a pretty even playing field in terms of allies. Moxley has the Death Riders and Gabe Kidd in his back pocket, while O'Reilly continues to have support from The Conglomeration and Roderick Strong. In terms of momentum, however, recent weeks have heavily favored O'Reilly, leading many of us to believe that the tide will finally turn at Full Gear. On the other hand, some of us (47% to be exact) can't rule out the possibility of Moxley being a glutton for even more punishment.

