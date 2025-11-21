AEW Full Gear 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
AEW Full Gear comes your way this weekend from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and as always, Wrestling Inc. is here to pick the winners of every match! AEW hasn't made it easy for us — this card features nine matches, five of which are title matches and at least three of which has our staff split on who's winning. Matches like Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly, the four-way women's tag match, and the men's Casino Gauntlet to crown the inaugural National Champion could be won by basically anybody, though we have a little more consensus here in our collective choices for things like the AEW world title match and the million dollar "Will the Elite reunite?" trios match.
Regardless, we have a pretty good track record on this stuff, so while this column is still technically a prediction rather than a spoiler, you can consider it fairly definitive, mostly, sometimes. Disagree with our choices? Let us know in the comments! Until then, let's get to the picks!
No Holds Barred Match: Jon Moxley (53%)
Can't believe we're saying this, but it's been a rough month for Jon Moxley.
It all started at AEW WrestleDream when Darby Allin shockingly made Moxley say "I Quit." Four days later, the former AEW World Champion then intentionally got himself disqualified as he was helplessly trapped in an ankle lock from Kyle O'Reilly in a match on "AEW Dynamite." The following week, O'Reilly mercilessly locked Moxley in a guillotine hold for so long that the referee counted them both out in their rematch. In their next encounter at "Dynamite: Blood & Guts," O'Reilly officially made Moxley tap out to the ankle lock while positioned on top of broken glass. A similar scene then unfolded once again on this week's "Dynamite," with O'Reilly cinching in the ankle lock on Moxley as stomps from Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta left him unfazed.
Moxley eventually escaped the most recent ankle lock due to the collective Death Riders yanking him out of the ring, but frankly, that's irrelevant. The point is: Jon Moxley has endured a mountain of punishment, so much so that any more would be unfathomable...to the slight majority of Wrestling Inc. staff at least.
53% of us trust that AEW Full Gear will mark Jon Moxley's comeback as he takes on Kyle O'Reilly in a No Holds Barred match. Both competitors head into the PPV with a pretty even playing field in terms of allies. Moxley has the Death Riders and Gabe Kidd in his back pocket, while O'Reilly continues to have support from The Conglomeration and Roderick Strong. In terms of momentum, however, recent weeks have heavily favored O'Reilly, leading many of us to believe that the tide will finally turn at Full Gear. On the other hand, some of us (47% to be exact) can't rule out the possibility of Moxley being a glutton for even more punishment.
Written by Ella Jay
Darby Allin vs. PAC: Allin (71%)
With all due respect to PAC, he didn't climb a f***ing mountain.
Darby Allin is basically "The Guy" in AEW, especially since forcing Moxley to say "I Quit" at WrestleDream. The former TNT Champion seems to be headed for the world title scene sooner, rather than later, and while a modicum of the staff thinks that PAC could be a formidable obstacle, much of the Wrestling Inc. crew thinks that Darby will find a way to beat PAC without flames or blades or tables. Maybe it was MJF, maybe it was someone else, but PAC's recent claim that stripping the gimmickry away from Darby Allin would defeat him felt familiar. This is not the first time Darby has had to prove that he's as good with a clutch pin as he is with thumbtacks, and it feels like Saturday will be another technical surprise from Allin.
Again, Death Riders are always running around their comrades' matches, so it's possible PAC will have more than a little help, and considering how long PAC was away from AEW, he might need to establish himself more than Darby needs a win, but it really feels like Darby needs a win. Again, this is a guy who planted the AEW flag on Mount Everest, it will take a lot more than a freshly shorn Geordie to best him.
Written by Ross Berman
$1,000,000 Trios match: Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express (88%)
Since losing their titles as EVPs of AEW at All In, the Young Bucks had hit a rough financial patch, feeling the sting of frugality with basic entrance themes and denigrating name plates. As such, in the absence of competing for the Tag Team Championship, the Bucks have since sought to wrestle and win as many cash bonus matches as to keep themselves... liquid?
In any case, their pursuit of such bonuses, normally on the line in Tony Khan's "all-star" tag team matches, has seen them look to outside help; first it was the Death Riders, and more recently it has been the Don Callis Family, with Josh Alexander due to wrestle alongside them this weekend against Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express with $1,000,000 on the line. While the Bucks had looked for a marriage of convenience in order to gain the million bucks, Callis has since made it clear he wants them in his faction fighting the good fight against Omega and the rest of his enemies. They haven't really seemed convinced by the idea, and don't seem to want to hamper their financial prospects yet again.
So perhaps that's why the majority of Wrestling Inc. staff aren't convinced things will work out this weekend, with 88% predicting Omega, Jack Perry, and Luchasaurus to walk away with the win and the cash injection. The proverbial wobbly ground between the DCF and the Bucks, wobblier still with Callis and co. tapping their wrists and harrying them at every turn, threatens to give out with the Bucks' long-time friend stood opposite them. And while they seemed more than happy to mess with Omega before, there hasn't really been that same spirit in recent weeks, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them and Alexander clash whether they're supposed to be on the same side or not.
Written by Max Everett
Four-way tag team match: Sisters of Sin (35%)
In a matter of weeks, AEW will crown its first ever Women's Tag Team Champions. En route, a major four-way collision is set for AEW Full Gear, with the winners earning the right to select the stipulation for their semi-final tournament match.
Due to the implications and our respective visions for the remainder of this tag title tournament, the upcoming four-way bout emerged as a close call among our Wrestling Inc. winners poll. Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) ultimately skated by with 35% of the vote, though the Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron) were hot on their tails with 29% of WINC's confidence.
By the end of the tournament, many of us are under the belief that Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa — together known as the Timeless Love Bombs — will claim their throne as the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions. Given that Storm and Shirakawa are a popular babyface team, logic dictates that a heel team would stand across from them in the finals, leaving the Sisters of Sin as the only option to fulfill such a scenario.
Heading into their semi-finals match against the Babes of Wrath, Blue and Hart appear to be the underdogs, especially since Nightingale and Cameron bested the dominant and decorated duo that is Mercedes Mone and Athena in the tournament's opening round. Blue and Hart are also undeniably smaller in size. A win at Full Gear, however, would give them the ability to potentially counter with a stipulation that plays into their favor and ensures their spot in the finals. Thekla, the trusted ally of Hart and Blue, is almost guaranteed to be lingering nearby as well, giving them even more of chance of walking out of Full Gear with a victory.
Of course, multi-person bouts are often a magnet for unpredictability, hence why Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir have attracted 24% of WINC's vote, while the Timeless Love Bombs round out the Full Gear field with 12%.
Written by Ella Jay
Casino Gauntlet Match for the AEW National Championship: Ricochet (41%)
Much like the Royal Rumble, the mysterious nature of the Casino Gauntlet lineup makes for far fewer consensus picks than the usual PPV match. Bobby Lashley and MJF each got 23.5% of the vote, Chris Jericho and Killer Kross each got 6%, and one writer even hit up the WINC Slack chat to gauge how likely it was that Jay White might come back. There are a lot of possibilities as far as who could comprise the 21-man field of the sudden-death match.
Ultimately, despite The Hurt Syndicate's claim on the first couple spots, as well as his own his lack of AEW titles, Ricochet got the most votes to become the inaugural AEW National Champion. Ricochet has been a constant thorn in the Hurt Syndicate's side, and finding a way to screw Bobby Lashley or Shelton Benjamin out of the title would certainly heighten their shenanigans. Ricochet will likely have Gates of Agony backing him up, adding to his chances in the multi-man match.
Ricochet's stock has been on the rise ever since he joined AEW and became the most annoying sociopath in the company. Having him lord the National Title over the AEW roster and the independent wrestling scene in general could be a very good time.
Written by Ross Berman
No DQ match for the AEW TNT Championship: Mark Briscoe (65%)
The match pitting Mark Briscoe against Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship is a big one, as it's not only a no disqualification match, if Briscoe loses, he'll be forced to join the ever-growing, massive bad guy stable that is the Don Callis Family. Quite a few of us here at WINC don't believe there's any chance Briscoe joins the "DCF," and that's why 65% of us believe that he's winning the TNT title from "The Protostar" at Full Gear.
The pair have faced each other a few times in singles competition, most recently at WrestleDream, where Fletcher came out on top. It was hard-fought win in one of the longer matches on the card, and Briscoe didn't go down without a fight. Fletcher also has a victory over Briscoe from back in April at Dynasty, in the Owen Hart Foundation men's tournament quarter final. With "The Protostar" up 2-0 over the beloved Briscoe in recent memory, we think it's the older star's time to shine. He has yet to win singles gold in AEW, though he did hold the ROH World Championship for a period last year.
The Don Callis Family doesn't need anymore members, and we don't exactly think a storyline where Briscoe is trying to break free from the faction is something AEW has in the cards right now, with the Young Bucks already working the "will they or won't they" join angle. While Fletcher is no slouch when it comes to hardcore stipulation matches, we think Briscoe is going to get a big moment at Full Gear, and he'll be heading in to the holiday season as TNT Champion.
Written by Daisy Ruth
AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (82%)
Of the five championship matches on the AEW Full Gear 2025 main card, one that has flown under the radar in recent weeks has been the AEW World Tag Team Championship match between Brodido and FTR. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood earned their shot at the champions back on the Fright Night edition of "AEW Dynamite," but due to the hype surrounding other matches on the show, this bout falls into the category of being a sleeper hit for match of the night, especially given the four men involved.
Both teams originally met back on the August 20 episode of "Dynamite" in Glasgow, Scotland and went to a 30 minute draw in an attempt to earn a shot at The Hurt Syndicate at Forbidden Door. The draw resulted in both teams getting a shot at Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, with Bandido pinning Harwood to win the match, and the titles, for his team. Fast forward three months later and as popular as Brody King and Bandido are, the majority of us here at Wrestling Inc. feel like now is the time where FTR finally get their win back.
It must be said that if Brodido do retain, it won't necessarily be the end of the world, and for a team thrown together based solely on the fact that Buddy Matthews' ankle injury meant Brody had little to no direction, Brodido have become the most popular duo in AEW. Taking the belts off of them might seem a bit strange because of that popularity, but you just get the sense that FTR aren't going to leave this feud as the losers. They have the experience, they get the most heat out of any heel duo in the company right now, and are routinely platformed ahead of other teams like The Young Bucks or the Jurassic Express, who are currently in their own storyline away from the title picture.
On top of that, there is still some unfinished business with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage that seems like it will end with the former Edge and Christian having one more tag title run, meaning that it would only make sense if they took the belts off of FTR. A loss of Brodido would be sad for fans of theirs given how well they've both done as champions this year, but a loss would also mean a Continental Classic run could be in their futures, which would be very exciting. Overall, now is the time for FTR to sit atop of the AEW tag team division again, which is why we think they're leaving Full Gear with the AEW World Tag Team Championships.
Written by Sam Palmer
AEW Women's World Championship: Kris Statlander (77%)
As if 11 concurrent championship reigns with 14 separate belts isn't enough, Mercedes Mone will be challenging for greater travel expenses in the form of Kris Statlander's AEW Women's World Championship this weekend. Theirs is a trilogy bout with layers, having met in their first bout at last year's Full Gear event for the TBS Championship, then in a further rematch at Worlds End for the title, with Mone winning both of those and going on to become the longest-reigning TBS Champion – breaking the record held by Jade Cargill, who was eventually dethroned by Statlander.
While Mone was collecting belts and breaking records, there was just one that managed to elude her, having won the Owen Hart Cup to secure her ultimately unsuccessful opportunity against Toni Storm at All In. And that was the title that Statlander went on to capture at All Out, going one step further to retain the title over Storm in singles action to ensure she held the distinction above Mone.
"The CEO" might be the one with more titles and accolades to her name, but she is still the challenger when the bell rings on Saturday. Statlander has beaten the only person to beat Mone on two occasions, and she has more to lose this time around. That lends to the majority belief within Wrestling Inc. that it will be her leaving with her hand raised, 77% predicting the champion to pull one back in their saga.
Of course that means a sizable 23% believe Mone will be walking out with her 15th belt, and it would be folly to rule her out at any time. The question largely boils down to whether or not, as Statlander has said, Mone is truly focused on winning this match, with so many distractions.
Written by Max Everett
Steel Cage match for AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (94%)
The sun is setting Samoa Joe's time. Having held the world title so recently, one would think that he would be a solid contender for dethroning Hangman Page, and yet a resounding 94% of the staff think that Hangman will overcome the size and experience advantage that Joe brings and retain his AEW title.
It makes sense, after all, Page has become the franchise face that many expected him to become when AEW began in 2019. His two world title reigns have come from unseating Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley; you couldn't ask for a star to be more "made" than Hangman Page, and the champion carries the responsibility admirably. He's had some hiccups, especially in the build to the Kyle Fletcher match, but he always delivers in the ring, and fans seem to believe in him in a way that simply doesn't happen much anymore.
Yes, Hangman Page has burned down houses and drank his enemy's blood, but at the end of the day, he's as clean-cut a babyface as you get in the big 2025. This is a world of shades of gray, and antiheroes who are 10 years past their prime, and yet Page has found a way to feel like the right guy, at the right time, and while Joe might've swayed 6% of the staff, the rest seem to believe as hard as the AEW fans.
Written by Ross Berman