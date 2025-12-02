WWE Reportedly Kept Liv Morgan From Accepting Role In Recent Wrestling-Related Film

WWE's Liv Morgan has previously expressed her desire to try her hand at acting and a career in Hollywood, but it seems that WWE recently scuppered one opportunity for her.

Morgan recently returned to WWE television at Survivor Series: WarGames, helping Dominik Mysterio regain the Intercontinental Championship from John Cena. The former WWE Women's World Champion reportedly was in the running for a role in the pro wrestling-related movie, "Queen of the Ring," but WWE stopped her from being a part of the movie, as per "Fightful Select." The report also claimed that sources that they spoke to behind the scenes in WWE did not give an explanation as to why WWE didn't allow her to pursue the project. "Fightful" reported how Morgan, as well as Charlotte Flair, were to be a part of the movie, which was released last year and featured wrestlers like Kamille, Naomi, and Mickie James.

There was no reason given why Morgan was disallowed from being a part of the film, especially considering how several current WWE stars have acted in movies recently, which includes the likes of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk, while Jade Cargill has also been roped in to act in a movie.

Morgan, though, shot for the film "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo" earlier this year, which forced her out of action for a few weeks. She returned in May, but a few weeks later, suffered a separated shoulder, once again sidelining her, before she made a surprise return over the weekend.